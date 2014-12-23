Syndication Ratings: Top-10 Talkers Steady or Higher

Two weeks out of the November sweep, talk shows remained strong with CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil on top, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael not far behind and Warner Bros.’ Ellen hitting a season high. Not a single talker out of the top ten declined from the prior week.

Dr. Phil remained the highest rated talker for the 15th consecutive week and the 60th time in the past 72 sessions with a 3.2 live plus same day rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, holding steady with the prior week. Live with Kelly and Michael was right behind with a steady 3.1. Ellen ticked up 3% to a new season high 3.0.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil, Live and Ellen all tied for first place at a 1.6.

NBCU’s Steve Harvey landed in fourth place for the second consecutive week at a 2.0 in households, matching its season high and up 5% from the prior week and 11% from last year. NBCU’s Maury spiked 6% to a 1.9. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams also gained 6% to a 1.7 and increased 21% from last year at this time. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz grew 7% to a 1.6, matching its season high. CTD’s Rachael Ray rallied 7% to cook up a 1.5.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos climbed 8% to a 1.4. NBCU’s Jerry Springer had the largest increase in talk, gaining 18% to a 1.3. CTD’s The Doctors held firm at a 1.1, tying SPT’s Queen Latifah, which was flat, while Meredith’s The Better Show was unchanged at a 0.2.

Among court shows, CTD’s Judge Judy reigned supreme with a 7.1, up 1% from the prior week. In addition, for the second week in a row, Judy was a tenth of a point out of the overall syndication lead, just behind CTD’s Wheel of Fortune.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court added 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis each were flat at a 1.5 and 1.4, respectively, while sophomore MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court dropped 8% to a 1.2.

Among the rookies, CTD’s court leader Hot Bench, already renewed for season two, dipped 6% to a 1.5 in households. Among women 25-54, however, the show grew 13% to a 0.9 to tie Warner Bros.’ The Real for the lead among that key group.

NBCU’s Meredith Vieira, also returning next year, held steady at a 1.2, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game. The Real remained flat at a 1.0 for the tenth week out of the past 11, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith was unchanged at a 0.7.

Warner Bros.’ Extra was the only magazine to hit a new season high, and also boasted the genre’s largest week-to-week improvement, gaining 6% to a 1.7.

CTD’s leader Entertainment Tonight slipped 3% for the week to a 3.4. CTD’s Inside Edition picked up 3% to a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ TMZ climbed 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held steady at a 1.8. CTD’s The Insider was flat at a 1.3.

Rounding out the field, Twentieth’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s OK! TV each were flat at a 1.0 and 0.2, respectively.

Elsewhere, game shows were little changed, except for Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which rose 7% for the week and 19% for the year to a 6.3.

Wheel of Fortune inched up 1% from the prior session to a 7.2 to lead all of syndication, but dipped 3% from last year. CTD’s Jeopardy! also upticked 1% for the week and 3% for the year to a 6.9. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire was flat at a 1.8 but down 14% from last year.

Among women 25-54, Family Feud led with a 2.9, followed by Wheel at a 2.5, Jeopardy! at a 2.3 and Millionaire at a 0.8.

Elsewhere, MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 1.7.

In off-net syndication, Warner Bros.’ TheBig Bang Theory and Twentieth’s Modern Family were each stable, at a 6.0 and 4.1, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 3% to a 3.1. Twentieth’s Family Guy was flat at a 2.5, tying Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which motored 9% ahead to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' newcomer Mike & Molly finished up 4% to a new season-high 2.4. SPT's Seinfeld spurted 5% to a new season-high 2.0. Twentieth's The Cleveland Show climbed 12% to a 1.9, while Twentieth's King of the Hill and Warner Bros.' The Middle both managed a 7% improvement to a 1.6 and 1.5, respectively.