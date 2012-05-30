Syndication Ratings: Syndies Wilt in Warm Spring Temps

A sunny spring in most of the country kept syndie ratings depressed in the week ended May 20, even though the May sweep -- full of original episodes and plenty of promotion -- remained in full swing.

CBS Television Distribution's Judge Judy topped syndication for the fourth week in a row, even though the show dipped 3% to a 6.9 live plus same day national household rating.

CTD's Judge Joe Brown and Warner Bros.' People's Court both were unchanged from the prior week at a 2.5 and 1.9, respectively. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis climbed 7% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Judge Alex was flat at a 1.4, tying Divorce Court, which improved added 8%. CTD's already-canceled Swift Justice and Entertainment Studios' America's Court each were flat at a 1.1 and 0.9, respectively.

Among the talk shows, CTD's Dr. Phil topped talk for the 29th time this season, holding steady at a 3.2. Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz and NBCUniversal's Maury tied for second place among households, but Oz fell to third place among viewers. Maury improved 9% to a 2.5, while Oz fell 4% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' Ellen was flat at a fourth-place 2.4, followed by Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly, which remained at its season-low 2.3 for the fourth time in five weeks.

CTD's The Doctors followed at an unchanged 1.5. CTD's Rachael Ray retreated 7% to a 1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer, which also lost 7%, and NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which added 8%. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and the already-canceled Nate Berkus remained at a 1.1 and 1.0, respectively.

Warner Bros.' Anderson was the top first-run rookie at a 1.3, down 7% from the prior week. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle rebounded 20% -- or one-tenth of a ratings point -- to a 0.6, while Entertainment Studios' We the People was flat at a 0.4.

In late night, CTD's Excused held steady at a 0.6.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight led the magazines, holding firm at a 3.6. CTD's Inside Edition softened 7% to a 2.8. NBCU's Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.' TMZ were on par with the prior week at a 1.9. CTD's The Insider was unchanged at a 1.6, while Warner Bros.' Extra slipped 6% to a 1.5.

NBCU's slow-roll out Access Hollywood Live improved 11% from the prior week to a 1.0 rating/4 share in its 17 metered markets, and also added 11% from last year at this time.

Game shows didn't have much fun. CTD's Wheel of Fortune slowed down 2% to a 6.4, landing in second place overall behind only Judge Judy. CTD's Jeopardy! lost 2% to a 5.6. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud fell 3% to a 3.0. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire declined 4% to a 2.5.

Warner Bros.' rookie off-net Big Bang Theory headed the off-net sitcom leaderboard but dropped 6% to a 6.3, finishing third overall behind Judy and Wheel. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men sank 5% from the previous session to a new season low 5.4. Twentieth's Family Guy grew 3% to a 3.8. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother was flat at a 2.5. SPT's Seinfeld and Twentieth's King of the Hill each were down 4% to a 2.4. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond relinquished 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.' Friends faded 6% to a new season-low 1.7.