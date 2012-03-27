Syndication Ratings: Syndies Stunted By March Madness, Daylight Savings
Most syndicated shows declined in the week ending March 18, thanks
in large part to Daylight Savings Time, which drew viewers away from their set. In addition, the annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tipped off and
caused numerous preemptions for some strips, particularly those cleared on CBS affiliates.
Access Hollywood was
the only magazine to improve, growing 5% in households to a 2.1 and increasing
8% in its target women 25-54 demo to a 1.4. Entertainment
Tonight, the leading magazine, dipped 5% to a 3.7, while Inside Edition sank 13% to a new
season-low 2.7. TMZ was unchanged at
a 2.1. Extra held firm at a 1.6,
despite being preempted 26 times in the metered markets during the week. The Insider eased 12% to a 1.5.
Among the closely-watched talk shows, Dr. Phil, which was bumped by basketball 41 times in the metered
markets, and Dr. Oz tied for the lead
at a 2.6. Dr. Phil maintained the
advantage in total viewers, averaging 77,000 more per show than Oz. Dr. Phil fell 10% from the week
before, but was still up 24% year-to-year. Dr.
Oz declined 4% from the prior week.
Live! With Kelly, Ellen and Maury all shed 4% to a 2.5, 2.3 and 2.3, respectively. Rachael Ray retreated 7% to a 1.4, while
The Doctors slipped 13% to a 1.4. Jerry Springer softened 7% to a 1.4. Steve Wilkos fell the most, tumbling 14%
to a 1.2. Wendy Williams and the
already-canceled Nate Berkus were
both unchanged at a 1.0 each. Anderson topped
the first-run newcomers for the 27th straight week, holding steady
at a 1.4, even though it was preempted 15 times in the metered markets. Jeremy Kyle and We the People were flat at 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.
Late-night dating show Excused
had the biggest gain among all syndicated strips, climbing 17% in
households to a 0.7 and 25% in the women 18-34 demo.
Elsewhere in daytime, Judge
Judy presided over the court shows for the 109th consecutive
week. Judy was off 11% from the prior
week, but was up 54% year-to-year. Judge Joe
Brown advanced 4% to a 2.6. People's
Court shrank 5% to a 2.0. Judge Alex was
down 6% to a 1.6. Judge Mathis tacked
on 7% to a 1.6 and Divorce Court added
8% to a 1.4. Swift Justice stumbled
14% to a 1.2, while America's Court was
unchanged at a 0.9.
Wheel of Fortune held
on to the game show lead, though faltering 3% from the week before to a 6.9. Second-place
Jeopardy! deteriorated 10% to a 5.4. Family Feud fell 3% to a 2.8 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ticked
down 4% to a 2.4.
Among the off-net sitcoms, rookie TheBig Bang Theory continued
to lead with a 6.6, but dropped to its lowest number in 12 weeks after losing
11% of its ratings from the week before. Veteran Two and a Half Men was down a slight 2% to a 5.8. Family Guy weakened 16% to a 3.8. How I Met Your Mother strengthened 3% to
a 3.0. Seinfeld slipped 8% to a 2.3,
while Everybody Loves Raymond retreated
4% to a 2.3. King of the Hill and Friends were flat at 2.2 and 2.1, respectively.
Among the newbie laffers, 30 Rock dipped
7% to a 1.3 in mostly late-night airings. It's
Always Sunny in Philadelphia spiked 9% to a 1.2 and Til Death was down 17% to a 0.5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.