Syndication Ratings: Syndies Stunted By March Madness, Daylight Savings

Most syndicated shows declined in the week ending March 18, thanks

in large part to Daylight Savings Time, which drew viewers away from their set. In addition, the annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament tipped off and

caused numerous preemptions for some strips, particularly those cleared on CBS affiliates.

Access Hollywood was

the only magazine to improve, growing 5% in households to a 2.1 and increasing

8% in its target women 25-54 demo to a 1.4. Entertainment

Tonight, the leading magazine, dipped 5% to a 3.7, while Inside Edition sank 13% to a new

season-low 2.7. TMZ was unchanged at

a 2.1. Extra held firm at a 1.6,

despite being preempted 26 times in the metered markets during the week. The Insider eased 12% to a 1.5.

Among the closely-watched talk shows, Dr. Phil, which was bumped by basketball 41 times in the metered

markets, and Dr. Oz tied for the lead

at a 2.6. Dr. Phil maintained the

advantage in total viewers, averaging 77,000 more per show than Oz. Dr. Phil fell 10% from the week

before, but was still up 24% year-to-year. Dr.

Oz declined 4% from the prior week.

Live! With Kelly, Ellen and Maury all shed 4% to a 2.5, 2.3 and 2.3, respectively. Rachael Ray retreated 7% to a 1.4, while

The Doctors slipped 13% to a 1.4. Jerry Springer softened 7% to a 1.4. Steve Wilkos fell the most, tumbling 14%

to a 1.2. Wendy Williams and the

already-canceled Nate Berkus were

both unchanged at a 1.0 each. Anderson topped

the first-run newcomers for the 27th straight week, holding steady

at a 1.4, even though it was preempted 15 times in the metered markets. Jeremy Kyle and We the People were flat at 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.

Late-night dating show Excused

had the biggest gain among all syndicated strips, climbing 17% in

households to a 0.7 and 25% in the women 18-34 demo.

Elsewhere in daytime, Judge

Judy presided over the court shows for the 109th consecutive

week. Judy was off 11% from the prior

week, but was up 54% year-to-year. Judge Joe

Brown advanced 4% to a 2.6. People's

Court shrank 5% to a 2.0. Judge Alex was

down 6% to a 1.6. Judge Mathis tacked

on 7% to a 1.6 and Divorce Court added

8% to a 1.4. Swift Justice stumbled

14% to a 1.2, while America's Court was

unchanged at a 0.9.

Wheel of Fortune held

on to the game show lead, though faltering 3% from the week before to a 6.9. Second-place

Jeopardy! deteriorated 10% to a 5.4. Family Feud fell 3% to a 2.8 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ticked

down 4% to a 2.4.

Among the off-net sitcoms, rookie TheBig Bang Theory continued

to lead with a 6.6, but dropped to its lowest number in 12 weeks after losing

11% of its ratings from the week before. Veteran Two and a Half Men was down a slight 2% to a 5.8. Family Guy weakened 16% to a 3.8. How I Met Your Mother strengthened 3% to

a 3.0. Seinfeld slipped 8% to a 2.3,

while Everybody Loves Raymond retreated

4% to a 2.3. King of the Hill and Friends were flat at 2.2 and 2.1, respectively.

Among the newbie laffers, 30 Rock dipped

7% to a 1.3 in mostly late-night airings. It's

Always Sunny in Philadelphia spiked 9% to a 1.2 and Til Death was down 17% to a 0.5.