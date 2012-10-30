Syndication Ratings: Syndies Stay Steady on Eve of November Sweep

Syndies largely ran in place in the week ended Oct. 21, in the lull before the start of the November sweep on Oct. 25.

Only one talk show was up for the week, CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil, which improved 4% for the week and year to a 2.9 live plus same day household rating. Dr. Phil and NBCUniversal's Steve Wilkos were the only two talk shows to be up compared to last year, with Wilkos adding 8% for the year to a 1.3, although the show fell 7% compared to the prior week.

As for the rest of the talkers, Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael held steady at a 2.6 in second place and equaled last year's performance at this time when Regis Philbin was headed into his last month on the show. Warner Bros.' Ellen, which has had the show's strongest start in its ten-year history, dipped 8% to a 2.2, tying Sony's Dr. Oz, which also fell back 8%. NBCU's Maury dropped 5% to a 2.1 in households, although it led among women 18-49 at a 1.4.

CTD's Rachael Ray and The Doctors, and NBCU's Jerry Springer all held firm at a 1.4. Warner Bros.' Anderson Live!, which will end its run after this season, was flat at a 1.1. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams weakened 9% to a 1.0, while the syndicator's Jeremy Kyle remained flat at a 0.5.

All of the rookie talkers stood still for the week. Disney-ABC's Katie remained at a 1.9, its best rating since its 2.0 debut week. NBCU's Steve Harvey stayed at a 1.3, while CTD's Jeff Probst and Twentieth's Ricki Lake both averaged a 0.7, and NBCU's Trisha held at a 0.5.

Magazines were heavily preempted during the week for Major League baseball playoffs and the third and final presidential debate, although CTD's Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition both managed to inch up 3% from the prior week to a 3.8 and a 3.0, respectively. Warner Bros.' TMZ, which is heavily aired by Fox stations that broadcast baseball playoffs, drooped 16% to a 1.6. NBCU's Access Hollywood fell off 6% to a 1.5, tying CTD's The Insider, which was flat. Warner Bros.' Extra, also frequently preempted in top markets, gave back 7% from the previous frame to a 1.4.

Twentieth's rookie, Dish Nation, was unchanged at a 0.9.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune led all of syndication at a 6.5, unchanged from the prior week. CTD's Jeopardy! dipped 2% to a 5.7. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was flat at a 4.2. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire and NBCU's Baggage both added 10% to a 2.3 and a 1.1, respectively.

All of the veteran game shows were down from last year at time, except Family Feud, which improved 50% due to time-period upgrades in most markets.

CTD's Judge Judy receded 7% from the prior week to a 6.2, moving the show into second place in overall syndication. CTD's Judge Joe Brown declined 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.' People's Court slid 5% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was unchanged at a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce Court both were flat at a 1.4 and a 1.3, respectively. Entertainment Studios' America's Court advanced one-tenth of a point or 13% to a 0.9. ES' newbie Justice for All also picked up one-tenth of a point, or 25% to a 0.5, while ES' We the People was flat at a 0.3.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory, which dropped significantly in the prior frame due to baseball on TBS, rebounded 2% to a 5.7, still down from its typical household ratings average. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was flat at a 4.7. Twentieth's Family Guy climbed 13% to a 3.6. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother was flat at a 2.5. Twentieth's King of the Hill descended 5% to a 2.1, tying CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond, which rallied 24%. Warner Bros.' Friends was flat at a 2.0, while Sony's Seinfeld surged 12% to a 1.9.