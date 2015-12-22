Syndication Ratings: 'Steve Harvey,' 'Jerry Springer' Perk Up in Slow Week

Only two talk shows managed to show growth in the slow week ending Dec. 13, which was marked by warm weather on the East Coast and sharply lower levels of people watching television.

NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey and Jerry Springer both increased, with Harvey jumping 6% for the week to clock its second-highest rating of the season, and Springer adding 8% to match its season-high 1.3. Both shows also climbed among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, with Harvey growing 25% to a 1.0 and Springer spiking 14% to a 0.8.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil and Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Michael tied for the talk lead at a 2.9. Dr. Phil dropped 6%, while Live held steady. Among women 25-54, Dr. Phil tied with Warner Bros.’ EllenDeGeneres for the lead at a 1.5 and Live right behind at a 1.4.

Ellen, NBCU’s Maury, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, CTD’s Rachael Ray and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz all held steady at a 2.7, 1.7, 1.6, 1.4, 1.4 and 1.3, respectively.

Warner Bros.‘ The Real retreated 9% to a 1.0, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which stood pat. NBCU’s Meredith Vieira was unchanged at a 0.9.

Among the newcomers, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily led the rookies for the 13th straight week, including two ties, despite dipping 11% to a 0.8. Disney-ABC’s FABLife also eased 13% to a 0.7, while NBCU’s Crazy Talk remained at a 0.6. Among women 25-54, Crime Watch led with a 0.5 while FABLife and Crazy Talk tied at a 0.4.

In the metered markets, the four-week test of The Security Brief with Paul Viollis averaged a 0.5 rating/1 share in ten markets in its Dec. 21 debut. This was down 29% from its year-ago time period average (0.7/2) in households and down 20% in ratings among women 25-54 at a 0.4/2 compared to last year’s 0.5/2.

CTD’s top court show, Judge Judy, dipped 1% to a 7.2, but is up 1% compared to last year and finished first on the overall syndicated chart for the 25th week in a row.

CTD’s Hot Bench slipped 4% to a 2.2, but was up 47% over last year at this time. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court rebounded 12% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis dropped 7% to a 1.4. MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court recovered 18% to a 1.3. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 1.2, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith fell 11% to a 0.8.

The games saw some shake ups in the rankings. Debmar-Mercury’s sophomore Celebrity Name Game overtook Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for the first time, gaining 8% for the week and year to a 1.3, while Millionaire was flat for the week at a 1.2 and down 33% from last year at this time.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune led the games at a flat 7.0. In another shake up, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud jumped ahead of CTD’s Jeopardy! with an 8% advance to a 6.4, while Jeopardy! sagged 2% to a 6.3.

Meanwhile, MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute increased 10% to a 1.1, but declined 35% from last year at this time.

Magazines were flat to down. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led with a steady 3.1. CTD’s Inside Edition was unchanged at a 3.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood gave back 6% to a 1.7, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which was flat at a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 13% to a 1.4, after a 23% surge in the prior week. CTD’s The Insider relinquished 8% to a 1.1, while Twentieth’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s OK! TV both were unchanged at a 1.0 and 0.3, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory stayed at a 6.1 to lead the sitcoms. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a 3.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 4% to a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 5% to a new season-high 2.3. Warner Bros.’ freshman 2 Broke Girls and Warner Bros.’ sophomore Mike & Molly both remained at a 2.1. SPT’s Seinfeld added 6% to a 1.8, tying Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which climbed 13% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show sank 6% to a 1.6, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill declined 7% to a 1.3.