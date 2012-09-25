Syndication Ratings: As Special Guest on 'Rachael Ray,' Regis Drives Up Ratings

Regis Philbin made his return to daytime as a special recurring guest on CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray on Monday, Sept. 24. Regis' return scored some big welcome-back ratings on several strong ABC owned and affiliated stations in markets where Rachael follows Regis' alma mater, Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael.

On WABC New York, Rachael Ray improved 14% from the prior week to a time period winning 2.4 rating/9 share. That's up 60% from what the show averaged last September.

On WPVI Philadelphia, Rachael + Regis improved 34% from the prior week's average and 44% from last year at this time to a first-place 3.9/13.

And on Albritton's WJLA Washington, D.C., an ABC affiliate, ratings rose 29% from the previous week and 69% from the show's September 2011 average to win its time period with a 2.2/8.

Across all 54 of its metered markets, Rachael Ray improved 7% from the prior week and prior year to a 1.6 rating/5 share.