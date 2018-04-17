Syndication Ratings: Shows Slow Ahead of May Sweeps

Three weeks ahead of the May sweep, most syndies were steady in the week ending April 8, although the top three talkers all moved ahead.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which had been the only talk show in the top 10 to move up in the prior frame, jumped again, moving up 6% to an eight-week high 3.4 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Phil led the talkers for the 83rd straight week with one tie.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil was first in talk with a 1.4 in the key demo, with Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan tying for second at a 1.0.

Dr. Phil also is adding a new expert to its stable, with life coach Mike Bayer (pictured above), founder and CEO of CAST Centers, joining the show with his inaugural episode on Friday, April 20.

Ellen returned to originals after a full week of reruns and rose 22% from its season low set in the previous week to a 2.2 in households, tying Live, which also returned from a week of repackaged episodes to improve 5%.

NBCUniversal’s Maury and Steve, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and CTD’s Rachel Ray all held steady at a 1.4, 1.3, 1.3 and 1.2, respectively, while Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz perked up 9% to tie Rachael Ray.

NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen and CTD’s The Doctors all were stable at a 1.1, 1.0, 0.9 and 0.8, respectively.

NBCU’s Harry, which will not return after this season, added 14% to a 0.8, tying CTD’s TheDoctors, which held steady for the sixth straight week. The Doctors is renewed for next season.

Warner Bros.’ The Real retreated 13% to a last place 0.7, matching its season low.

The rookies were steady with CTD’s DailyMailTV remaining at a 1.0 and a 0.5 in the demo, and Twentieth’s Page Six TV holding steady at a 0.7 in households while easing 20% in the demo to a 0.4.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.5 with a 0.2 in the demo. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, which is produced by Scripps, stayed at a 0.3 in households but rose 100% to a 0.2 among women 25-54.

All of the court shows were flat or down, including CTD’s leader Judge Judy, which was in repeats all week and dipped 3% for the week to a 6.9. That was still good enough to lead all of syndication for the 7th straight week and add 3% compared to last year at this time.

CTD’s Hot Bench was unchanged at a 2.3, but up 10% from last year, the biggest annual gain of any court show. It also ranked as daytime’s third highest-rated show behind only Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s JudgeFaith all remained at a 1.5, 1.1, 0.9 and 0.6, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ Extra was the only magazine that managed to move higher, adding 9% to a 1.2. CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 3.0 but took sole possession of first place in the category for the first time in two months. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight eased 3% to a 2.9.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page all held steady at a 1.4, 1.3 and 0.2, respectively.

The top three quiz and giveaway shows were separated by only three-tenths of a point. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud inched up 2% to a 6.5. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune added 3% to a 6.3 to take over second place among games for the first time in three months. In third place, CTD’s Jeopardy! stood pat at a 6.2.

Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire broke even at an unchanged 1.6.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 1.4, while NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline skidded 7% to a 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory fell 4% to a 4.8. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a 2.2. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing jumped 12% to a 1.9. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs grew 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly was unchanged at a 1.4. Twentieth’s Family Guy sank 13% to a new season low 1.3, down 28% from last year. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, SPT’s Seinfeld and Twentieth’s TheCleveland Show all remained at a 1.2, 1.1 and 1.1, respectively.

Among the new off-net rookies, Warner Bros.’ Mom maintained its 1.0 for the seventh straight week, while CTD’s fellow freshman The Game averaged an unchanged 0.4 for the ninth time in ten weeks.