Syndication Ratings: Shows Settle as Schedules Return to Normal

Syndication seemed to settle back into its regular patterns in the week ending July 29 with World Cup soccer finally over and no major news events coming along to cause preemptions.

In talk, 11 of the 14 strips improved or held steady for the week.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil remained at a 2.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, even though the show was in repeats on all five days. That extended its talk lead to 99 straight weeks with two ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.0 in the key demo.

Back in households, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan rose 11% to a 2.1 and also showed the only year-to-year growth among the talkers, jumping 11%.

Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show slid 6% to a 1.5. NBCUniversal’s Maury and Steve, which aired repeats all week, each were unchanged at a 1.3 and 1.1, respectively. NBCU’s conflict talker Jerry Springer, which is now out of production and is moving to The CW this fall, gained 10% to a 1.1 tying Steve. Springer’s fellow conflict talker Steve Wilkos — which, like Maury, is renewed for two more years — stayed at at 1.0, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which recovered 11%.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, which ends its three-year run after this season, strengthened 13% to a seven-week high 0.9, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which, in repeats, weakened 18%, and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which fell back 10% for the week and 18% from last year to match its series low.

CTD’s The Doctors flatlined at a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ The Real rallied 20% to a 0.6, tying NBCU’s departing Harry, which also climbed 20%.

The first-run rookies were on the upswing, although ratings for Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by E.W. Scripps, were reprocessed by Nielsen for the fifth week in a row.

CTD’s DailyMailTV posted an 11% increase to a 1.0 and delivered a 25% increase among women 25-54 to a 0.5. Twentieth’s Page Six TV reported a 17% gain to a 0.7 and was unchanged at a 0.3 in the demo. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask rose 25% to a 0.5 and remained at a 0.2 among women 25-54.

Week three of a four-week trial run for Warner Bros.’ viral video clip show The Hustle again averaged a 0.5 rating/1 share on Fox stations in eight metered markets. Among households, The Hustle declined 17% from its average lead-in and dropped 29% from year-ago time periods. Among women 25-54, The hustle was even with its lead-in at a 0.3/2 but down 40% from its year-ago time period average. Starting Monday, July 30, the show added a second run on WNYW New York at 7 p.m., temporarily replacing Page Six TV in access.

CTD’s Judge Judy held steady at the top of the courts at a 6.3, despite being entirely in repeats, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud as syndication’s top-rated overall program in households.

CTD’s Hot Bench, which was in reruns for mosts of the week, eased 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis both were unchanged at a 1.4 and 1.0, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court rebounded 14% from a series low set in the prior session to a 0.8. Trifecta’s JudgeFaith, which is out of production, recovered 20% from a series low to a 0.6.

CTD’s Inside Edition faded 4% to a 2.7, tying sister show Entertainment Tonight for the magazine lead. Warner Bros.’ TMZ added 9% to a 1.2. NBCU’s Access grew 10% to a four-week high 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 1.0. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page perked up 50% from a 0.2 to a 0.3.

Game shows were mostly flat, although CTD’s Wheelof Fortune inched ahead 2% to a 5.4 from a season low set in the previous round. Leader Feud, CTD’s Jeopardy! and Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire all were unchanged at a 6.3, 5.6 and 1.5, respectively.

Disney-ABC’s viral video series RightThisMinute remained at its season-low 1.3 for a sixth straight week. NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline stayed at a 1.2 for a fifth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory was on par with the prior week’s 4.2. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stood pat at its series-high 2.4. Twentieth’s Modern Family forged ahead 16% to a 2.2. SPT’s TheGoldbergs was unchanged at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 1.5. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved up 8% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother and SPT’s Seinfeld all held at a 1.1, 1.0 and 1.0, respectively.

Further back, Warner Bros.’ newcomer Mom stayed at a 0.9 for a third consecutive week, while CTD’s fellow rookie The Game played at a 0.4 for the fourth straight contest.