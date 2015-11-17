Syndication Ratings: Season Highs the Norm in First Week of November Sweep

Most syndies soared to season highs in the first full week of the November sweep, which ended Nov. 8. The key sweeps period runs Oct. 29 through Nov. 25.

CBS Television Distribution’s syndie stalwart, Judge Judy, was the stand out, notching its highest rating since the week ended Jan. 6, 2014, growing 8% for the week and 10% for the year to a 7.8 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Judy was the highest rated strip in all of syndication for the 20th consecutive week.

CTD’s Hot Bench retained its series-high 2.4 for a second straight week, increasing 60% over last year at this time, largely due to upgrades to strong CBS owned stations in top markets.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed to a new season-high 1.9. The remaining court shows were steady, with Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith all flat at a 1.5, 1.4, 1.3 and 0.9, respectively.

Season highs weren't so common for the talkers. Only two of the 13 veteran talk shows improved for the week in households: NBCU’s Maury, which rose 6% to a 1.7, and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which climbed 7% to a new season-high 1.5. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Maury moved up 9% to a 1.2, while Wilkos gained 11% to a 1.0.

The top-three talkers all dropped slightly. CTD’s Dr. Phil eased 3% from its prior week’s season high to a 3.3, but still finishing first in talk for the eighth straight week. Among women 25-54, Phil led with a 6% gain to a first place 1.7. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael gave back 7% from its season high during Halloween week to a 2.7 in households. Warner Bros.’ EllenDeGeneres, also coming off of a season high, dropped 4% to a 2.6.

NBCU’s Steve Harvey held steady at its season-best 1.9. In addition, Harvey had the most growth of any talk show over last year, strengthening 12%. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams stood pat at a 1.7 to tie Maury for fifth place.

CTD’s Rachael Ray receded 7% to a 1.3, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which held steady at its season high, and NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which also stayed at a 1.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Meredith Vieira all were flat at a 1.1, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively in households. In the demo, however, The Real rose 13% to a 0.9, while The Doctors advanced 25% to a 0.5, tying Meredith, which was unchanged.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily led the rookies for the eighth consecutive week holding firm at its season-high 0.9. Disney-ABC’s FABLife grew 14% to a 0.8. NBCU’s Crazy Talk remained at a 0.6. Among women 25-54, Crime Watch, FABLife and Crazy Talk all tied at a 0.4.

In the metered markets, Warner Bros.’ Ice & Coco averaged a 0.7 rating/3 share for the first week of its three-week test on Tribune-owned stations in New York, Houston, Miami and Norfolk, Va., which began on Nov. 9. This represented a decline of 46% compared to year-ago time periods. Among women 25-54, the time-period averages dropped 56% from a 0.9/7 to a 0.4/3.

Nearly all of the magazines climbed to new season highs, with the genre rebounding from baseball preemptions in the previous week.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight gained 6% to a new season-high 3.4. In second place, CTD’s Inside Edition moved up 7% to a new season-high 3.2. NBCU’s Access Hollywood swelled 6% to a new season-high 1.8, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which added 20% to a 1.8 for third place. Warner Bros.’ Extra jumped 14% to a new season-high 1.6. CTD’s The Insider spiked 8% to a new season-high 1.3.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation rallied 11% to a new season high 1.0, while Trifecta’s OK! TV was flat at a 0.3.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated 9% to lead the games by a good margin with a new season-high 7.2. CTD’s Jeopardy! answered with a 6% gain to a new season-high 6.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 6.3, but up 7% from last year at this time.

Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was unchanged at a 1.3, a 32% decline from last year. Debmar-Mercury’s sophomore Celebrity Name Game stood pat a 1.2.

Meanwhile, MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute gained 9% to a new season-high 1.2, down 29% from last year at this time.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory surged 17% to a new season high 6.3. Twentieth’s Modern Family forged ahead 10% to a 3.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men — whose star, Charlie Sheen, just announced he’s HIV positive — picked up 4% to a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ freshman 2 Broke Girls remained at a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly weakened 5% to a 1.9, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which spiked 6%. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother was unchanged at a 1.7. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show rebounded 7% to a 1.5, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill was flat at a 1.4.