Syndication Ratings: Season Highs the Norm as Daylight Savings Ends

CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy jumped 10% to a new season-high 7.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the session ended Nov. 12. That week included the midpoint of the November sweep, which runs Oct. 26 to Nov. 22.

That was Judy’s strongest performance since the week of Jan. 16, and a 7% gain from last year at this time. Judy led all of syndication by almost a full ratings point and did it for the 12th time in 13 weeks.



Elsewhere in court, CTD’s Hot Bench, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin,rose 4% to a 2.6, ranking it third in daytime behind only Judy and CTD’s Dr. Philfor the 20th time in 21 weeks. In addition, Hot Bench was the only court show besides Judy to improve from last year, climbing 8%.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court added 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis recovered 9% to 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court added 11% to a 1.0. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.6 for a fourth straight week.



Turning to the talkers, Dr. Phil widened its talk lead, improving 11% to a new season-high 3.9, its best performance since the week of Feb. 6. In addition, Phil advanced 11% compared to the year before, the only talker to improve from last year, and led the category for the 62nd straight week.Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil was again first in talk for the week with a 1.6.



Back in households, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres took second with an unchanged 2.4. Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan was right behind, dipping 4% to a 2.3.



NBCU’s Maury moved up 7% to a 1.5. NBCU’s Steve held steady at its season-high 1.4 to tie Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which tumbled 13% following a boost in the prior frame after Williams fainted on live TV during the show’s Halloween episode.



CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos each were flat at a 1.2, tying NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which added 9%, and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which hit a new season high.



NBCU’s Harry also gained 11% to a new season-high 1.0, it’s strongest showing since the week of May 22, tying Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily Wth Chris Hansen, which was steady.

NBCU’s The Real reversed course and retreated 20% to a 0.8, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which flatlined for a 10th consecutive week.



CTD’s Daily Mail TV led the newcomers to first-run for the eighth week in a row at a steady 1.0. Twentieth’s Page Six TV, which was just added to Hulu, held at its season high 0.8 for a second straight week. Among women 25-54, Daily Mail and Page Six remained tied at a 0.5.



Among the remaining rookies, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5 in households and rose to a 0.3 from a 0.2 among women 25-54. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps, remained at a 0.3 for an eighth week and recovered to a 0.2 from a 0.1 in the key demo.



In access, nothing declined in the first week without daylight saving time, which ended on Nov. 5.



The game shows all were higher. CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped 12% to a season-high 6.7 to tie Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which gained 6% for the week. The last time Jeopardy! tied for first among the games was the week beginning Oct. 12, 2015, when it matched its corporate sibling Wheel of Fortune. Jeopardy! jumped on its opening round of its annual tournament of champions, which included fan-favorite New York bartender Austin Rogers.



CTD’s Wheel of Fortune remained in third place for the fifth straight week, although it spiked 6% to a new season-high 6.4.



Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire recovered 6% to a 1.7 to tie its season high.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute rebounded 7% to a 1.5. NBCU’s off-net true-crime strip Dateline dropped 7% to a 1.3.



Among magazines, CTD’s usual leader Entertainment Tonight rallied 3% to a 3.1, matching its season high. That tied CTD’s Inside Edition, which strengthened 7% to a new season-high 3.1 and tied ET for first place for the first time since July 25, 2016.



NBCU’s Access Hollywood held steady at its season-high 1.4, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which held steady. Warner Bros.’ Extra earned the largest increase in the magazine category, improving 8% to a new season-high 1.3, its best showing since the week of Feb. 27. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a 1.3.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms with a 15% gain to a new season high 5.4. Twentieth’s Modern Family remained flat at a 2.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 5% to a 2.1. SPT’s rookie The Goldbergs held steady at a 1.8. Twentieth’s FamilyGuy gained 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld all remained at a 1.6, 1.5, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.1, respectively.



Warner Bros.’ off-net newcomer Mom managed a 13% increase to a 0.9, while CTD’s The Game was unchanged at a 0.4 for the ninth straight week.

