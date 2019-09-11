Syndication Ratings: 'Phil,' 'Live' Manage Pre-Season Push

Dr. Phil and Live with Kelly and Ryan were the only talkers that managed to grow in the low viewing pre-Labor Day session ending Sept. 1.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which returned to almost a full week of originals after 13 weeks of repeats, spiked 15% to a nine-week high 2.3 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That topped the talkers for the 156th straight week with five ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also was first with a 0.9.

Back in households, Disney's Live was on a second summer hiatus week and aired mostly repacked episodes, but still managed to rise 6% to a 1.9 to claim second place in talk for the 27th consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, still in repeats, remained at a 1.4

NBCU’s Maury moved down 8% to a 1.2. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CTD’s Rachael Ray tied at flat 1.0s. NBCU’s Steve, in its penultimate week, weakened 10% to a 0.9, tying Debmar-Mercury’s steady Wendy Williams, which again was a blended number including the third and final week of the test run of Jerry O, starring Jerry O’Connell, on the Fox O&Os in Wendy time periods. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz remained stable at a 0.9, tying the Wendy/Jerry O combo.

CTD’s Face the Truth saw a 0.6 for the fifth straight week as it headed toward its conclusion.

Warner Bros.’ The Real returned a 0.5 for a second straight week. CTD’s The Doctors delivered a series-low 0.4 for a fifth straight week tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which was unchanged at a 0.4. The Disney-distributed Pickler & Ben prepared to bow out with a 0.3 for an eighth straight week.

Among this season’s high-profile rookies, NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson debuted Sept. 9 at a 1.9 rating/6 share weighted metered market household average, marking the highest premiere for anything in first-run for the past seven years.

In addition, Clarkson grew 73% from its year-ago time periods in households and doubled its prior year rating among women 25-54 to a 0.8/7. Clarkson’s best market on Monday was in the former American Idol’s adopted hometown of Nashville, where the show scored a 6.0/15 on WTVF at 9 a.m.

Also debuting on Monday was Disney’s Tamron Hall, which premiered at a 1.4/5, up 8% from its year-ago time periods in households and up 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5/5. Other than Kelly Clarkson, TamronHall was the highest syndicated talk show debut since SPT’s Queen Latifah in 2014.

In top market New York, Tamron took its 10 a.m. time slot on WABC New York up 44% over last year to a first place 2.3/9. In number-two market Los Angeles, the show jumped 71% from last year to a 1.2/4 on KABC at 1 p.m. Tamron finished first or second in three of the top four and six of the top ten.

Tamron’s best first-day numbers came on WHBQ Memphis with a 3.6/9 at 1 p.m., up 29% year over year, and WBAL Baltimore with a first-place 3.1/10, up 138% from last year.

Related: 'Kelly Clarkson,' 'Tamron Hall' Step Out Strong on Opening Day

Returning to the national ratings, CTD’s Judge Judy was the only court to climb in the pre-Labor Day week. Judy jumped 5% to a 12-week high 6.4 and led all of syndication for the fifth straight week, airing four originals and one repeat during the week.

CTD’s Hot Bench held its ground at a 2.1, with repeats on two days and was daytime’s third-ranked show behind only Judy and Phil. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence all held steady at a 1.3, 0.9, 0.7 and 0.5, respectively.

Magazines faced preemptions in access for pre-season NFL football on Aug. 29. CTD’s InsideEdition edged up 4% to a 2.6. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and Warner Bros.’ TMZ stayed at a 2.4 and 1.1, respectively. NBCU’s Access Hollywood relinquished 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Extra gave back 10% to a 0.9, tying CTD’s DailyMailTV, which was steady. Twentieth’s Page Six TV, nearing its final edition, added 25% to a 0.5. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stayed at a 0.2 for the ninth straight week.

The top three games all backslid. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 3% to a 5.8 but led the genre for the 12th consecutive week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune slowed down 2% to a 4.8. CTD’s Jeopardy! declined 8% to a new season-low 4.4. Disney’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire, preparing for a final answer, was flat at a 1.4 for the fourth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 0.5 for the 25th consecutive week.

Disney’s viral video show RightThisMinute sagged 8% to a 1.1.

In crime time, NBCU’s off-network Dateline recovered 9% to a 1.2. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol pulled back 10% to a 0.9, while off-Investigation Discovery’s True Crime Files exposed an unchanged 0.3.

NBCU’s scripted police procedural Chicago PD escaped with an 11% decline to a 0.8.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory fell 5% to a 3.6, matching its series low. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing and Modern Family both were flat at a 2.1 and 1.6, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and SPT’s The Goldbergs both skidded 8% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s FamilyGuy sank 8% to a new season-low 1.1, tying Disney’s rookie Black-ish, which tacked on 10%. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls all remained at a 1.0, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.