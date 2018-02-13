Syndication Ratings: 'Phil,' 'Ellen' King and Queen of Talk as February Sweeps Start

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Philand Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres both got off to strong starts as the February sweep kicked off in the week ended Feb. 4.

Phil led the talkers for the 74th straight weeks, including one tie, jumping 12% to a first-place 3.8 live plus same day household average, according to Nielsen Media Research, its highest numbers since the week ending Nov. 12, 2017.



Ellen came in second place, launching sweeps with her two-part 60th birthday celebration on Feb. 1 and 2 with former first lady Michelle Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, Sofia Vergara, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Aniston and her wife Portia De Rossi, among others.



For the week, Ellen also rose 12% to remain in second place with a 2.8, its highest rating in almost two years.



The remainder of talk’s top five held steady with Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan at a 2.3, NBCUniversal’s Maury at a 1.5 and NBCU’s Steve at a 1.4.



The rest of talkers were flat to down. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams slipped 7% to a 1.3, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which was flat. NBCU’s conflict talkers Steve Wilkos and JerrySpringer both stayed at a 1.2, tying SPT’s Dr. Oz, which was stable for a sixth straight week.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen eased 9% to a 1.0. NBCU’s Harry, CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ TheReal all were unchanged at a 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively.



CTD’s rookie DailyMailTV held at a 1.1 in households and delivered a 0.6 among women 25-54. Fellow newcomer, Twentieth’s Page Six TV, also held steady at its season high 0.8 for a fourth straight week, and averaged a 0.5 among women 25-54.



Among the season’s other new entries, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5 in homes and a 0.3 in the key demo. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps, remained at a 0.3 for 20th week and posted a 0.1 in the demo.



CTD’s Judge Judy continued to preside over court in season 22, climbing 4% to a 7.6, its second-highest rating of the season, to lead all of syndication for the 22nd time the past 25 weeks with one tie, taking the lead back from Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud.



CTD’s Hot Bench improved 8% to a 2.6, matching its season high and ranking as the number-four show in daytime behind only Judy, Phil and Ellen.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court recovered 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was unchanged at a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court dropped 10% to a 0.9. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.6.



In access, most shows had tepid weeks. Family Feud fell 4% to a 7.1, but outplayed the game shows for a tenth straight week and finished second overall to Judge Judy.



CTD’s Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune remained tied for the third straight week as both shows dipped 1% to a 6.8. Further back, Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire broke even at a 1.8.



Disney-ABC’s RightThisMinute moved up 7% to a 1.6 while NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline was stable at a 1.5.



Elsewhere, CTD’s Inside Edition added 3% to a 3.4 to take first place in the genre for a third consecutive week. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was flat at a 3.2. NBCU’s Access held steady at a 1.4, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which skidded 7%. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 8% to a 1.2. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a 0.3 for the 14th consecutive week.



Warner Bros.’ leader The Big Bang Theory faltered 4% to a 5.3. Twentieth’s Modern Family faded 4% to a 2.6. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stood up 6% to a 1.9. SPT’s newcomer, The Goldbergs, gave back 5% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 1.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy slid 6% to a 1.5, tying Warner Bros’ Mike & Molly, which was unchanged. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls stayed at a 1.2, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which was flat. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother moved up 10% to a 1.1, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and off-net freshman Mom, both of which were steady. The season’s other sitcom newcomer, CTD’s The Game, lost 20% to a 0.4.

