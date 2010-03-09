Syndication Ratings: Oscars Give Mags Pop

Syndicated ratings were narrowly

mixed in the week ending Feb. 28 as widespread preemptions and

competition with

week two of the Winter

Olympics kept a lid on Nielsen scores. Meanwhile,

CBS Television Distribution's

(CTD) Entertainment

Tonight took top

rating honors among magazines on March 8, for its coverage of the

Oscars. ET clocked a 5.7

rating/10 share average

for its primary runs in the overnight markets, which was up 27% from the

previous week.

That

was followed by CTD's Inside Edition with a 3.4/7, up 6%. NBCU's Access Hollywood had a 3.2/6, up

28%. Warner Bros.' Extra pulled a

2.6/5 and rose 24%. CTD's The

Insider scored a 2.2/5, climbing

16%. Warner Bros.' TMZ had an unchanged

2.1/4.

In

the national ratings, court

shows led by CTD's Judge Judy, were

among the stronger performers in the session ending Feb. 28, which

included the

third full week of the sweep. Judy

tied CTD's Oprah at 4.7 and held even with the week

before. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was

up 5% in households

to 2.3 and 10% in the women 18-49 demo.

Warner Bros.' People's Court

added 5% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis rose 6%

to 1.8. Twentieth's Judge Alex tacked on 7% to

1.6. Twentieth's

Divorce

Court settled for a 7% increase to 1.5. Warner

Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro was last at a flat

1.1.

Among

talk shows, Oprah inched up 2% to 4.7 after

declining the two previous weeks.

Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and

Kelly added 4% to 2.7. CTD's Dr. Phil, which did

not air in eight of

the 56 metered markets, slipped 7% to 2.6.

NBCU's Maury climbed 5% to

2.3. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres

declined 4% to 2.2. NBCU's Steve Wilkos was up

8% to 1.4, tying

NBCU's Jerry

Springer, which was flat

at 1.4. NBCU's Martha Stewart

continued to trail the

field at an unchanged 0.6.

CTD's

The Doctors,

Rachael Ray

(CTD) and Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt were all broken out of the

ratings due to preemptions.

Off-net

rookie standout NBCU's The Office held firm at 3.1. First-run leader Sony's Dr. Oz recovered 8%,

after a 25% slide

in the previous session, to a 2.6.

Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a

Fifth Grader was unchanged at 1.5.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams was up 9% to 1.2.

Litton's Street Court skipped

ahead 17% to 0.7.

Top

shelf magazine Entertainment Tonight was down 5% to

4.2, although its ETWeekend grew 4%

week-to-week and 19%

year-to-year to 2.5. Inside Edition

sagged 3% to 3.1. Access Hollywood

was flat at 2.4. TMZ gained 5%

to 2.1. Extra was up 11% to 2.0. The Insider held firm at 1.8.

Among

game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy each logged

3% upticks to 7.4

and 6.4 respectively. Disney/ABC's

Who Wants to

Be a Millionaire was

marked down 4% to 2.6.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud

was flat at 1.3. NBCU's Deal Or No

Deal had no rating; it was

broken out all week.

Off-net

sitcoms were mostly

higher, though leader Warner Bros.' Two

and a Half Men remained unchanged at 5.5. Twentieth's

Family Guy

grew 3% to 3.6. Sony's Seinfeld

was up 4% to 2.8, tying Warner

Bros.' George

Lopez, which was steady

at 2.8. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

was flat at

2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill

jumped 8% to a new

season-high 2.6. Warner Bros.' Friends

improved 5% to 2.2.