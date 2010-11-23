Syndication Ratings: ‘Oprah'Marks Best Week in Almost Three Years

The

first week following the end of Daylight Savings Time brought with it the

traditional big increase in PUT levels, and most shows found

themselves at or near their highest levels of the year.

Among

talk shows, in the week ending Nov. 14, which includes the second week of the

November sweep, Oprah and Dr. Phil held strong. Judge Judy came up big in court and Swift Justice led the rookie pack by a

huge margin. Entertainment Tonight

widened its lead over the magazines and Wheel

of Fortune rolled over the game shows.

CBS Television Distribution's Oprah was number one among

talkers, scoring its highest-rated week in almost three years. This week

included the four highest-rated episodes of the season, moving up 17% from the

week before to a new season high 6.1. CTD's Dr.

Phil remained at its season high 3.0 for a second straight week.

Disney-ABC's Live! with Regis and Kelly

added 4% to a 2.6. Sony's Dr. Oz was

fourth with a 4% increase to a new season high 2.5. Warner Bros.' Ellen slipped 4% to a 2.3; NBCU's Maury was unchanged at a 2.0 while CTD's

The Doctors grew a healthy 6% to a

new season high 1.8.

Among

the closely watched newcomers to syndication, CTD's Swift Justice With Nancy Grace made it nine consecutive weeks as

the top new first run strip, jumping 8% from the week before to a 1.4 in

households and scoring double-digit gains in every key female demo, including a

50% surge among young women 18-34. Sony's Nate

Berkus climbed 11% to a 1.0. Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics, Litton's Judge Karen's Court and Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross were all flat at 0.9, 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.

In

thirteen metered markets, NBCU's Access

Hollywood Live was up 13% from last year's time period average to a 0.9

rating/3 share and saw its women 25-54 demo rating spike 50% in the second week

of the sweep. CTD's The Insider lept

20% from the prior session among women 25-54 and 11% in households to a new

season high 2.0, its strongest performance in nine months. Year-to-year the show was

the only magazine strip to improve, growing 11% from last year at this time. CTD's

Entertainment Tonight also hit a new

season high 4.3, up 5% week to week in households and 12% in the women 18-49

demo. CTD's Inside Edition was the

only magazine to decline from the prior session, losing 3% to a 2.8. Access Hollywood was steady at a 1.9 in

households and up 8% among women 25-54. Warner Bros.' TMZ recovered all of the prior week's loss and was up 13% to a 1.8.

Warner Bros.' Extra rose 6% to a 1.7

and its Extra: Weekend skyrocketed

44% from last year to a 1.3.



Judge Judy continued to surpass

the veteran court shows, opening up 130% higher than the next highest-rated legal show scoring a new season high 4.6, up 5% from the week before. Judge Joe Brown was steady at a 2.0, People's Court dropped 5% to a new

season low 1.8, Judge Mathis sank 6%

to a 1.5 while Judge Alex was up 8%

to a 1.3.

Game

shows were mostly unchanged, although topper Wheel of Fortune and second place Jeopardy! both notched new season highs with Wheel spinning a 7% gain from the week before to a 7.5 and Jeopardy! buzzing in with a 5% advance

to a 5.9. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,

Family Feud and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? were all flat at 2.2, 1.6 and

0.9, respectively.

Veteran

off-net sitcoms were led by Two and a Half Men, which was 7% higher at a new season best 6.0. Family Guy grew 10% to a new season high 3.4. My Wife and Kids remained at a 2.8. Everybody Loves Raymond was up 4% to a 2.8 and Seinfeld hit a new season high 2.6, up 4% from the week before. How I Met Your Mother led the rookie

off-net and off-cable strips with an unchanged 2.3. Meet the Browns jumped 14% to a new season high 1.6. The New Adventures of Old Christine fell

8% to a 1.2 while Ugly Betty picked

up 11% to a new season high 1.0.