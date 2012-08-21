Syndication Ratings: Olympics Takes Ratings Toll for a Second Week

Magazines continued to be the only syndie genre to really enjoy the Summer

Olympic Games in London, with most

shows experiencing extreme preemptions or falling to season lows in the wake of

fierce competition.





In the week ended Aug. 12, the Games' second full week, CBS Television

Distribution's Entertainment Tonight inched up 3% to a 3.2 live plus

same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CTD's Inside

Edition rebounded 4% to a 2.8. NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood,

coming off of its strongest showing in nearly five years, gave back 15% to a

2.3, still its second-highest rating of the season and up 44% from the same

week last year. Many of the magazines took a page from the Olympics' own book,

covering the athletes in the Olympics spotlight, such as Gabby Douglas, Ryan

Lochte, Michael Phelps and Missy Franklin.





On the other hand, Warner Bros.' TMZ lost ground for the second

straight week, sinking 6% to a 1.7. CTD's The Insider was steady at a

1.3. Warner Bros.' Extra was again broken out of the ratings by Nielsen

for the week due to Olympic preemptions in many markets.





Elsewhere, most daytime shows remained at sub-par levels. Sony's Dr. Oz tied

NBCU's conflict talker Maury for the top spot among chat shows, although

Oz fell to a new season low 2.1, after being broken out all week in the

prior frame. Maury remained at its lowest rating since April. CTD's

usual leader Dr. Phil, this week's sole non-magazine gainer, improved 5%

to a third-place 2.0, despite being very heavily preempted. In fact, the show

was as close as it could come to having its ratings broken out without actually

being broken out.





Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly, (soon to be Live! with Kelly and

Michael), NBCU's Jerry

Springer and Steve Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams

all were flat for the week at a 1.7, 1.3, 1.2, and 0.8, respectively. All of

the other talk shows - Warner Bros.' Ellen and Anderson, CTD's Rachael

Ray and The Doctors - had their ratings broken out all week.





Among the rated rookies, Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle was flat at a

0.5, while CTD's late-night dating show, Excused, held firm at a 0.6.





On the court show front, CTD's Judge Judy was steady at a 5.7, which

was the best rating for any show in first-run syndication. CTD's Judge Joe

Brown fell 8% to a new season low 2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court

and Judge Mathis and Twentieth's Judge Alex all were unchanged at

a 1.8, 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. Twentieth's Divorce

Court lost 8% to a 1.2, while ES' America's

Court dropped 11% to a 0.8.





Game shows also found the going rough. CTD's leader Wheel of Fortune

weakened 4% to a 5.2, landing at a new season low for the second week in a row.

CTD's Jeopardy! also dipped 4% to a second consecutive new season low

4.3. Family Feud faltered 4% to a 2.7, while Disney-ABC's Who Wants

to be a Millionaire made it two straight weeks of new lows, losing 5% to a

1.8.





Meanwhile, most of the off-net sitcoms gained ground. Warner Bros.' Big

Bang Theory remained on top of syndication, advancing 5% to a 6.2. Warner

Bros.' Two and a Half Men upticked 2% to a 4.8. Twentieth's Family

Guy grew 3% to a 3.9. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother climbed 8%

to a 2.6. Twentieth's King of the Hill dropped 4% to a 2.2, tying Sony's

Seinfeld, which improved 10% to a 2.2. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

rebounded 11% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Friends was flat at a 1.8.



