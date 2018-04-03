Syndication Ratings: Most Shows Rebound in Week Two of March Madness

Many syndicated shows rebounded in the week ended March 25, despite many of them being up against a second week of the annual NCAA basketball tournament, which featured the Sweet Sixteen round on CBS and TBS.

Most of the higher-rated talkers hung tough. CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which aired repeats on three of the five days, spiked 7% to a 3.0 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, topping the talkers for the 81st week in a row with one tie. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.2.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan held in second place for a third straight week, holding steady at a 2.3 and growing 5% from last year at this time when the show featured Kelly Ripa and guest hosts in the wake of Michael Strahan’s departure to go full time at ABC’s Good Morning America.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres perked up 5% for both the week and the year to a third place 2.2.

NBCUniversal’s Maury was unchanged at a 1.4 for the week, although down 13% from last year at this time. That tied Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams which jumped 27% for the week to a 1.4, as Williams returned to host after a three-week absence, during which time the program aired reruns and one week hosted by Jerry O’Connell.

NBCU’s Steve, hosted by Steve Harvey, strengthened 8% to a 1.3.

After that, most of the talkers were flat, except Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which added 9% to a 1.2 to tie CTD’s unchanged Rachael Ray.

After that, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and JerrySpringer, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, CTD’s The Doctors, NBCU’s Harry and Warner Bros.’ The Real all remained at a 1.1, 1.1, 1.0, 0.8, 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.

Meanwhile, week four of a test for The Raw Word on Sinclair-owned stations in 10 metered markets averaged a 0.3 rating/1 share, down 50% from its lead-ins and off 73% from its year-ago time period average. Among women 25-54, The Word, which features Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, averaged a 0.1/1, down 67% from its lead-in and off 92% from the time slot’s performance last year at this time.

Among the nationally rated newcomers, CTD’s DailyMailTV held at a 1.1 in households for the fourth consecutive week and was unchanged at a 0.6 among women 25-54. Twentieth’s Page Six TV, in its second week of new host tryouts gave back 15% to a 0.7, while holding at a 0.4 in the demo. Page Six TV also was heavily preempted during the week due to basketball and storm coverage.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.5 with a 0.2 in the demo. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps, was unchanged at a 0.3 in households, but fell 50% in the key demo to a 0.1.

CTD’s Judge Judy was the only top-five court show to improve for the week, even though the show is heavily cleared on large market CBS-owned stations that were airing the basketball tournament. Judy was the highest-rated show in syndication for the fifth straight frame at a 6.7, climbing 3% for the week and 8% from last year at this time.

CTD’s Hot Bench held steady for the week at a 2.4, although it rose 9% from last year and ranked as the third highest rated show in daytime behind only Judy and Dr. Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court skidded 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court remained at their prior week’s household ratings of 1.2 and 0.9, respectively. Trifecta’s Judge Faith increased 17% to a 0.7.

In access, CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the magazines for a third straight week, rallying 3% to a 3.4, its strongest showing since the week of January 15. CTD’s InsideEdition was unchanged at a 3.1.

NBCU’s Access advanced 8% to a three-week high 1.4, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which held steady. Warner Bros.’ Extra held firm at a 1.2. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page declined 33% to a 0.2.

Game shows were little changed. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 6.4 and took second place in overall syndication in households, while leading all of first run among women 25-54 at a 2.8. CTD’s Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune both inched up 2% to a 6.0 and 5.7, respectively. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire broke even at a 1.7.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute moved 7% to a 1.5. NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline stabilized at a 1.4.

Among off-net sitcoms, shows were steady to higher. Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory edged ahead 2% to a 5.0. Twentieth’s Modern Family finished 4% higher at a 2.4. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing and SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs stood pat at a 1.9 and 1.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men added 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly , Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, SPT’s Seinfeld and Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show all remained at a 1.5, 1.2, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ rookie Mom managed a 1.0 for the fifth straight week, while CTD’s fellow freshman The Game tallied an unchanged 0.4 for the seventh time in eight weeks.