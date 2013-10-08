Syndication Ratings: 'Modern Family' Looks Like a Modern Hit

Corrected at 2:02 p.m. ET

Twentieth's new off-net sitcom, Modern Family, opened at a 4.1 live plus same day national household rating in the week ended Sept. 29. That marks the second-highest syndication debut in ten years, behind only Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory, which premiered in 2011 at a 4.5.

The other rookie sitcoms couldn't touch that number, with Twentieth's The Cleveland Show softening 14% to a 1.8, Warner Bros.' The Middle flat at a 1.2, and Sony Pictures Television's Community steady at a 0.4, although Community's rating doesn't count its Comedy Central run.

Among the rookie first-run shows, SPT's Queen Latifah remained the top new first-run strip at a 1.2, although the show dropped 14% in its second outing.

Warner Bros.' Bethenny weakened 11% to a 0.8 in its third week. CTD's conflict talker The Test sank 17% to a 0.5.

In late night, CTD's Arsenio Hall declined 11% to a 0.8 in its third week. The show's executive producer, Neal Kendall, was dismissed last week.

Many daytime shows were preempted on Sept. 26 and 27 due to televised speeches by President Obama.

CTD's top talker, Dr. Phil, slipped 7% from the prior week to a 2.8. In second place, Disney-ABC's Live with Kelly and Michael held steady at a 2.7. Warner Bros.' Ellen rebounded 4% to a third place 2.6. SPT's Dr. Oz held firm at a 2.1.

In fifth place, NBCU's Maury eased 5% to a 2.0. Disney-ABC's Katie climbed 6% for the week and the year to a 1.9. NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey held steady at a 1.6, up 23% from last year at this time.

CTD's recently renewed Rachael Ray receded 7% to a 1.3, after the announcement that the show will continue through its tenth season in 2016.

NBCU's Steve Wilkos held firm at a 1.3, tying Rachael Ray and Debmar Mercury's Wendy Williams, which was unchanged at a 1.3, but 30% ahead of last year at this time.

NBCU's Jerry Springer remained at a 1.2. CTD's The Doctors strengthened 9% to a 1.2, tying Springer. NBCU's Trisha was steady at a 0.5, while Meredith's The Better Show trailed at an unchanged 0.2.

Magazines did well with coverage following the 65th Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Warner Bros.' Extra was most improved for two weeks in a row, surging 13% from the prior week to a 1.7, the show's highest rating since the week of January 14 and equalling its highest rating from all of last season. Extra also improved the most of any magazine, jumping 13% from last year.

CTD's leader, Entertainment Tonight, also was up to the occasion, climbing 12% for the week to a 3.7, its strongest number since the week of March 18. CTD's Inside Edition, which is not strictly an entertainment magazine, was unchanged at a 2.8. Warner Bros.' TMZ, which doesn't cover the Emmys at all, was the only magazine to decline, dropping 5% to a 1.9. NBCU's Access Hollywood held steady at a 1.7, tying Extra. CTD's omg! Insider had its best performance in 13 weeks, spiking 8% to a 1.4.

Further down on the magazine rack, Twentieth's sophomore Dish Nation was stable at a 1.0, and tied by MGM's recently rated veteran Right This Minute, which climbed 11% for the week. Trifecta's America Now and freshman OK! TV both were flat at a 0.3 and 0.2, respectively.

The top show overall in syndication continued to be CTD's courtroom queen Judge Judy, which downticked 3% from the prior week to a 6.9, but still was up 1% from last year. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis also both were even at a 1.5, tying Twentieth's Divorce Court, which added 7%. MGM's newcomer, Paternity Court, entered the court-room mix at a 0.8.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune led the game shows at a 6.6, up 3% from the previous week. CTD's Jeopardy! also added 3% to a 6.0. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud fell 2% to a 4.5. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire gave back 5% to a 2.1, while NBCU's Baggage packed up and left syndication without giving much notice.

While Modern Family opened to strong numbers, most of the veteran off-net sitcoms were down. Big Bang continued to lead, although it slid 3% to a 5.9. Big Bang has been replaced in many top markets by Modern Family in highly viewed timeslots, which is hurting that show's ratings so far this season. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men moved 13% lower to a 3.4. Twentieth's Family Guy sagged 7% to a 2.8. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother slumped 9% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.' Friends finished 6% higher at a 1.9. SPT's Seinfeld sank 11% to a 1.7, while Twentieth's King of the Hill tumbled 11% to a 1.6.