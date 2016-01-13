Syndication Ratings: 'Live' Rings in New Year by Leading Talk for Another Week

Syndies came roaring back for the New Year, setting many season and series highs in the week ended Jan. 3, which included New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael topped the talkers for the second week in a row, jumping 10% from the previous week to a new season-high 3.4 live plus same day average household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, despite airing only pre-taped and repackaged material. Live also improved 10% from last year at this time, the biggest annual increase of any show in the category.

Usual talk leader CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil was in reruns all week, but grew 14% to a second place 2.4.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen, also in repeats, remained at its season-low 2.2 for a second straight week.

NBCUniversal’s Maury surged 18% to a new season high 2.0.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led the pack with a 1.8, up 6% from the prior week. Maury rocketed 27% in the demo to a 1.4 for second place. Dr. Phil rallied 20% to a 1.2, tying Ellen, which was flat.

In fifth place, NBCU’s Steve Harvey gained 6% to a 1.8 in households and increased 13% in the demo to a 0.9.

CTD’s Rachael Ray was on a roll for the second week in a row, whipping up a 14% advance to a new season-high 1.6. Rachael also improved 14% among women 25-54 to a 0.8, and saw its household rating rise 7% from last year at this time, the third biggest increase in the category.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos rebounded 15% to a 1.5, matching its season high, while growing 25% in the demo to a 1.0. Wilkos remained tied with Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which upticked 15% to a new season-high 1.5.

NBCU’s Jerry Springer sprang 17% to a new season-high 1.4, and it also soared 33% in the demo to a 0.8. That tied Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which perked up 17% from last week and 8% from last year at this time. Wendy also improved 25% among women 25-54 to a 1.0, tying Steve Wilkos for fifth place.

CTD’s The Doctors gained the most in talk, jumping 22% to a new season-high 1.1. Among women 25-54, the show added 66% to a 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ The Real was flat at a 0.9, tying NBCU’s steady Meredith Vieira, which will conclude its run in May.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ rookie Crime Watch Daily jumped 11% to a new series-high 1.0. Disney-ABC’s FABLife climbed 14% to a 0.8, while NBCU’s Crazy Talk held steady at a 0.7.

Among women 25-54, Crime Watch Daily collared a 20% increase to a first place 0.6, followed by a steady Crazy Talk and FABLife at a 0.5 and 0.4, respectively.

Security Brief with Paul Viollis averaged a 0.4 rating/1 share in 15 metered markets after three weeks of a four-week test. This is down 33% from its year-ago time period averages in households and down 50% among women 25-54.

Another tryout, Warner Bros.’ reality/game hybrid South of Wilshire from the producers of TMZ, completed its first week in 11 metered markets and also averaged a 0.4/1. This is down 43% from year-ago time periods in households and down 25% among women 25-54.

CTD’s Judge Judy returned to syndication’s top spot for the 27th time in the past 28 weeks with a 19% surge to a 6.9, despite being in reruns. Judy also was up 10% from last year at this time.

CTD’s Hot Bench, despite also being in repeats, grew 14% for the week and 41% for the year to a 2.4. For the first time ever, Hot Bench beat Ellen and tied Dr. Phil in households, finishing as daytime’s third-highest rated strip.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court spiked 25% to a new season-high 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis recovered 7% to a 1.5. MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Divorce Court both increased 8% to a 1.4, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith added 13% to a 0.9.

In access, the top entertainment magazines were ignited by next-day coverage of the 73rd annual Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 10.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight grabbed ratings gold, leading the pack with a 3.9 rating/6 share for its primary-run metered market average on Jan. 11, up 11% from its year-ago time period averages for Jan. 2015. NBCU’s Access Hollywood posted a 2.5/5, up 14% from last year. Warner Bros.’ Extra scored a 2.2/4, up 16%, while CTD’s The insider clocked a 1.5/3, on par with last January.

Magazines also did well in the week ended Jan. 3, all moving up with the exception of Twentieth’s Dish Nation, which was flat.

Leader Entertainment Tonight gained 19% to a 3.2. CTD’s Inside Edition added 12% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZpicked up 6% to a 1.7. Access Hollywood accelerated 7% to a 1.5. Extra strengthened 8% to a 1.3. The Insider shot up 20% to a 1.2. Dish Nation was flat at a 0.9. Trifecta’s OK! TV, following its see-saw pattern, added 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud returned to the top of the games for the first time since this summer with a 14% bolt to a 6.6, matching its season high.

In second place, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune inched up 2% to a 6.4. CTD’s Jeopardy! finished 5% higher at a 6.1. Both Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game and Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire added 17% to new season-highs 1.4. Year to year, however, Celebrity Name Game climbed 17%, while Millionaire dropped 22%.

Meanwhile, MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute grew 20% for the week to a 1.2, but lost 20% from last year at this time.

Off-net sitcom leader Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory fell 4% to a 5.5. Twentieth’s Modern Family added 7% to a 3.2. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy faded 4% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother gained 24% to a new season-high 2.1. Warner Bros.’ newcomer 2 Broke Girls regained 11% to a 2.0, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which was flat. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.8. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show sagged 6% to a 1.5, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill declined 8% to a new season-low 1.2, tying Warner Bros.’ The Middle, which improved 200% to a 1.2.