Syndication Ratings: 'Live' Jumps 19% in First Week With Ryan Seacrest

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, with new co-host Ryan Seacrest, debuted during the week ended May 7, which included the first full week of the May sweep running April 27 - May 24.

Live, which introduced Seacrest almost a year after Michael Strahan departed the show to join ABC’s Good Morning America full time, climbed 19% from the previous week to a 2.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s down 19% from the same week a year ago — Strahan’s penultimate week on the show.



Live took sole second place behind CBS Television Distribution’s talk leader Dr. Phil, which led the talkers for the 35th week in a row with a steady 3.4. Phil also was the only talker in the top five to improve year to year, adding 6%, and was the leader among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.5. Live came in second at a 1.2, just ahead of NBCUniversal’s Maury at a 1.1.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres fell 4% to a third-place 2.2 in households.



Maury and NBCU’s Steve Harvey were unchanged at a 1.6 and 1.5, respectively. Harvey, who was in the headlines last week after a memo leaked in which he harshly admonished his talk-show staff, tumbled 21% from last year at this time. Steve Harvey has completed production in Chicago and now is moving to Los Angeles to relaunch as Steve.



Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams held steady at a sixth-place 1.4 for the fourth week in a row.



NBCU’s conflict talker Steve Wilkos sagged 7% to a 1.3, tying NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which was flat.



CTD’s Rachael Ray rebounded 9% from its season low in the prior week to a 1.2, although it was still down 20% from last year at this time. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz recovered 9% from its all-time series low to a 1.2, down 14% from last year. NBCU’s rookie Harry heated up 11% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen held steady at a 0.9, while CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real both stood pat at a 0.8.



CTD’s Judge Judy and its spin-off Hot Bench were the only court shows in the plus column. Judy was the sole syndicated program to breach the 7.0-ratings level, jumping 4% to a 7.0, its highest rating in nine weeks, and was the number-one strip in syndication overall for the sixth straight week.



Hot Bench climbed 5% to a five-week high 2.3, ranking fourth in daytime behind Judy, Phil and Live.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s JudgeFaith all were flat at a 1.6, 1.2, 1.0 and 0.8, respectively.



In access, CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was steady at a 3.0. CTD’s Inside Edition added 4% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ skidded 7% to a 1.4. NBCU’s Access Hollywood was unchanged at a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Extra had the most growth in the group, strengthening 9% to a 1.2. CTD’s The Insider was stable at a 1.0. Twentieth’s Dish Nation remained at its season-low 0.7 for a third straight week, while Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stayed at its regular 0.3 for the 18th consecutive week.



Games were all flat to slightly lower. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, also hosted by Harvey, dipped 3% to a 6.3 but led the games for a 54th straight week.



CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.9. CTD’s Jeopardy! dipped 2% to a 5.8. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained at a 1.6 for a fifth consecutive week. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game was unchanged at a 1.2 for the fourth week in a row.



Elsewhere, Disney-ABC’s RightThisMinute stayed at its season-low 1.3 for the fourth week in a row.



Warner Bros’ The Big Bang Theory, renewed for two more years on CBS, dipped 2% to a 4.8 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Modern Family, also renewed for two more seasons on ABC, rose 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 5% to a 2.3. Twentieth’s Family Guy gave back 5% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s freshman Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.7, while the Tim Allen-starrer was canceled on ABC. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly gained 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, also canceled on CBS, remained at a 1.4. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show was unchanged at a 1.2, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which remained at its series low 1.2 for the seventh straight week and shrank 33% from last year at this time.