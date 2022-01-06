Syndication Ratings: 'Live' Continues To Lead Through Christmas

'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, held on to its holiday lead.

Live with Kelly and Ryan continued on its holiday high in the week ended December 26, which included Christmas and Christmas Eve.

Disney’s Live was the only syndicated show to hit a new season high and reclaimed sole possession of first place in talk from CBS Media Ventures’ daytime rival, Dr. Phil. Live lifted 6% to a 1.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, the show’s best showing since the week ending May 23, despite being in repeats on two of the five days. Live has now been first or tied for first 25 times in the past 33 weeks.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led with a 0.7 followed by Dr. Phil at a 0.6. Phil, which had been tied at the top with Live the week before, was in repeats on four of the five days and backtracked 12% to a second place 1.5.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, which will take Ellen’s time slots in many top markets when Ellen ends after this season, tied for third at a 0.9 with Ellen easing 18% and Kelly declining 10%.

CBS’ Rachael Ray rose 14% to a 0.8. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which was in reruns, retreated 13% to a 0.7, tying NBCU’s Maury, which was flat. Disney’s Tamron Hall, which aired encore episodes all week, gave back 14% to a 0.6, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which held steady for a ninth straight week.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore, Sony’s Dr. Oz and Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Nick Cannon all stayed put at a 0.5, 0.5 and 0.4, respectively. Dr. Oz is preparing to wrap with its final show on Friday, Jan. 14.

Barrymore saw the biggest year-over-year increase of any talker in the top ten, improving 25% from the same week in 2020.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer remained at a 0.3 for the 14th consecutive week, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which held steady for the 14th time in 15 weeks.

CBS’ The Doctors operated at a 0.2 for the 42nd straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud found first place in its stocking, tying CBS’ Jeopardy!, which had been the sole game-show leader for the previous three weeks. Both shows slipped with Feud fading 6% and Jeopardy! sinking 11% to a 5.1.

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune skidded 15% to a third-place 4.6.

Fox’s freshman You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno rose 14% to a 0.8. Fox’s 25 Words or Less recovered 17% to a 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.6 for the 19th time in 20 weeks.

CBS’ Judge Judy continued to preside over the courts despite no longer being in originals with a 6% dip to a 4.6. Judy still managed to rank as the third-highest rated show in syndication, tying Wheel of Fortune.

CBS’ Hot Bench broke even at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court recovered 14% from a series low to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis maintained a 0.6 for a 15th straight week. Fox’s Divorce Court claimed a 0.5 for a fourth week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry stayed at its series-low 0.4. Wrigley Media’s newcomer Relative Justice trailed the field with its third consecutive 0.3.

CBS’ Inside Edition led the magazines even though it sagged 5% to a 2.1. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight relinquished 14% to a 1.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood pulled back 13% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s TMZ, which stayed put. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which was penalized by football preemptions on Dec. 27, nevertheless held its ground at a season-high 0.6. CBS’ DailyMailTV fell back 17% to a 0.5. And Fox’s Dish Nation fell 33% to a 0.2 from a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory cooled off 5% to a 2.0. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon slumped 11% to a 0.8, tying Disney’s steady Modern Family, Sony’s The Goldbergs and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men. Disney’s Family Guy garnered a 0.7 for a second week, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which was steady for a third straight week. Disney’s black-ish booked a 0.6 for the fourth consecutive week and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved up 25% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which was steady for a fourth straight week. ■