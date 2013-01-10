Syndication Ratings: 'Live!' Continues Christmas Streak

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael found its Christmas stocking stuffed with ratings in the traditionally slow holiday week that ended Dec. 30, with Live! hitting a season high and leading the talk-show field for the second week in a row.

Live! led the talkers with a new season-high 2.9, up 4% for the week, and also finished first among the daytime's key demographic of women 25-54 at a 1.7, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Live! was one of three talkers to hit new season highs during the week, with CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray and NBCUniversal's Steve Wilkos also clocking highs.

CTD's Rachael Ray rose 6% to a new season-high 1.7, marking a 31% improvement since the beginning of December. NBCU's Steve Wilkos hit an all-time high of 1.6, growing 7% for the week and 14% for the year with a combination of repeats and originals. Wilkos also ranked second among women 18-34 with a 0.9, behind only NBCUniversal's Maury at a 1.3. Maury, meanwhile, held firm at a 2.4 household rating, good enough for second place overall and topping the talkers in both women 18-49, at a 1.5, as well as in women 18-34.

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil, which leads the talkers season-to-date, was in repeats for the week and also was the only talk show in the top ten not to exclude the typically low-rated Christmas Day in its weekly average. As a result, Phil, which stations are currently renewing through the 2016-17 season, posted a new season-low 2.3, off 12% from the prior week.

Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz dropped 4% for the week to a 2.2 and saw talk's biggest year-to-year decline, losing 24% from last year at this time. Warner Bros.' Ellen, in reruns, fell 22% from the prior week to a new season-low 2.1.

NBCUniversal's Jerry Springer added 7% to a 1.5.

CTD's The Doctors had the largest weekly increase in talk, jumping 17% to a 1.4, despite being in repeats for the week. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams weakened 8% to a 1.2, while Warner Bros.' Anderson Live was steady at a 1.1. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle, which won't return for a third season, dropped 17% for the week to a 0.5 and also saw the biggest year-to-year drop of any talker, losing 29%.

CTD's Jeff Probst was the only rookie talker to see a weekly gain, advancing 14% to a 0.8, and tying its season high. Disney-ABC's Katie, in all repeats, held firm at a 1.8. NBCU's Steve Harvey, now confirmed to return for a second season, yielded 7% to a 1.3. Twentieth's Ricki Lake was flat at a 0.7, and NBCU's Trisha was unchanged at a 0.5.

CTD's Judge Judy, in all repeats, gave back 13% to a new season-low 5.8. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was steady at a 2.3. Warner Bros.' People's Court tacked on 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex added 8% to a 1.4, while Divorce Court also picked up 8% to a 1.3. Entertainment Studios' America's Court rose 13% to a 0.8. ES' newcomer Justice for All climbed 25%, or one-tenth of a ratings point, to a 0.5. ES' We the People was flat at a 0.2.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune eroded 8% for the week to a 6.7. CTD's Jeopardy! also slumped 8% to a 5.9. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud dipped 2% to a 4.6. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire gained 9% to a new season-high 2.5. NBCU's rookie, Baggage, remained locked at a 1.1.

Magazines took a ratings hit as celebrity news slowed to a holiday halt. CTD's Entertainment Tonight dipped 14% from the prior week to a 3.1. CTD's Inside Edition deteriorated 19% to a new season low 2.6. Warner Bros.' TMZ eased 15% from its season high to a 1.7. NBCU's Access Hollywood slowed 18% to a new season-low 1.4, tying CTD's The Insider which was flat at a 1.4. Warner Bros.' Extra was off 13% to a new season-low 1.3; however, its companion, Extra Weekend, grew 13% to a 0.9. Twentieth's rookie, Dish Nation, dropped 20% to a 0.8.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory cooled off 8% from the prior week to a 6.8, but still led all syndicated shows. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men decreased 9% to a 5.0. Twentieth's Family Guy sank 10% to a 3.6. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother gained 7% to a new season-high 3.1. Twentieth's King of the Hill descended 4% to a 2.3, tying CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond which rallied 15% to a 2.3.Warner Bros.' Friends faded 4% to a 2.2, while SPT's Seinfeld slid 15% to a 2.2.