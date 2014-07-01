Syndication Ratings: 'Live,' Although Not Live, Tops Talkers For Second Week Straight

Even though Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael wasn’t live in the week ending June 22, it still topped the talkers for the second consecutive week. Live aired taped shows on Monday and Tuesday of that week and repackaged episodes on the other three days to score a 2.6 live plus same day household average, according to Nielsen Media Research, down 4% from the prior week, although up 13% from last year at this time.

The week itself was a difficult one for most syndicated shows with the year’s longest days coupled with all-day viewing of the World Cup, including Team USA’s defeat of Ghana on June 16, creating a major distraction. In addition, some shows were preempted by the president’s daytime press conference on Iraq on June 19.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, also mostly in repeats, came in a tenth of a ratings point behind Live, ceding first place for the second week in a row. Phil clocked a 2.5, holding steady for the week and improving 4% from last year at this time. Warner Bros.’ Ellen, in repeats, continued to fade, slumping to a new season low for the third straight week. Ellen dropped 10% for the week to a 1.9. NBCUniversal’s Maury came in fourth, dipping 5% to a 1.8 in a week of partial reruns.

Live also was the talk leader among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a steady 1.4, followed by Dr. Phil and Maury, both of which were steady at a 1.2 and 1.1. Ellen was in fourth in the demo, dropping 17% to a 1.0 to tie Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which was down 9%.

Back in households, NBCU’s Steve Harvey entered the top-five talkers for the first time with a 1.7, up 13% for the week and 42% for the year to show the most growth of any top-ten talker. Harvey was one of only two talkers in the top 14 (with 17 total) to move up from the prior session.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz had a week of encore telecasts and slipped 6% to a 1.6. Wendy Williams was flat at a 1.5. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos held firm at a 1.3, tying Disney-ABC’s soon-to-end Katie, which also was unchanged for the week. Compared to last year, Wilkos was up 8% while Katie was down 19%.

NBCU’s Jerry Springer perked up 9% to a 1.2. CTD’s Rachael Ray and The Doctors both remained at a 1.1, and a 1.0, respectively. NBCU’s already canceled Trisha recovered 25% from a 0.4 to a 0.5, while Meredith’s The Better Show was flat at a 0.2 for the 27th week in a row.

Among the rookie talkers, SPT’s Queen Latifah, the only show that will graduate to sophomore status, held steady at a 1.0 with a week of repeats. Warner Bros.’ Bethenny was flat at a 0.6, while CTD’s The Test lost 17% to a 0.5.

In late-night, CTD’s Arsenio Hall, which ceased production in May, also declined 17% to a 0.5.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s Judge Judy once again topped syndication with a 6.7, off 6% from the prior session with a week of repeats, but still up 5% from last year at this time. This was the 41st time in the past 44 weeks that Judy has led all of syndication. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court came in second at an unchanged 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court were flat at a 1.4. Twentieth’s already canceled Judge Alex was unchanged at a 1.3, while MGM’s newcomer Paternity Court finished last with a 10% drop to a 0.9.

In access, game shows were mostly steady. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune dropped to a new season low for the second straight week, skidding 2% to a 5.9. CTD’s Jeopardy! kept it close with an unchanged 5.8. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud bucked the trend, advancing 4% to a 4.8. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire was flat at a 2.0.

Magazine ratings also backed off after almost all of the top-tier shows showed gains in the prior session. CTD’s leader Entertainment Tonight dipped 6% to a 3.1. CTD’s Inside Edition eroded 4% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ TMZsagged 6% to a 1.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood eased 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Extra was off 20% to a 1.2, tying CTD’s The Insider, which yielded 8%. Further back, MGM’s RightThisMinute, Twentieth’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s America Now and OK! TV all were flat at a 1.0, 1.0, 0.3 and 0.3, respectively. Dish Nation has been stuck at the 1.0 level for eight consecutive weeks, while America Now has remained flat for five straight weeks and OK! TV has been mired at a 0.3 for 12 weeks in a row.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory was unchanged at a 5.7. Twentieth’s rookie Modern Family fell 8% to a second consecutive new season-low 3.4. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, in its seventh season, was unchanged at a 3.2. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 15% to a 3.0. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother dipped 5% to a 1.9, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which was steady at a 1.9. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show slipped 5% to a 1.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Friends, which was unchanged at a 1.8. Twentieth’s King of the Hill was flat at a 1.6, and Warner Bros.’ The Middle declined 13% to a 1.4.