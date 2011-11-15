Syndication Ratings: Kim Kardashian's Divorce Boosts Magazine Ratings

Someone still wants to hear about Kim Kardashian: News of the reality TV fixture's divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries just 72 days after the pair's $10 million wedding sent ratings skyward for all of the syndicated magazines. Five of the six magazines set or matched their season highs in the week ending Nov. 6, the second full week of the November sweeps.

In the lead, CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight matched its season-high, growing 3% from the prior week to a 3.9, and rallying 13% to a 4.3 on Monday, Oct. 31, when the news broke.

In second place, CTD's Inside Edition rebounded 7% from a season-low in the prior week to a 3.1. NBCU's Access Hollywood surged 11% to a new season high 2.1. That tied Warner Bros.' TMZ, which also hit a new season high and added 17% from the previous week. Warner Bros.' Extra jumped the most of any magazine, spiking 20% to a new season high 1.8 in households and 33% to a 1.2 among the key women 25-54 demographic. CTD's The Insider was flat but steady at its previous season high, 1.7.

CTD's Dr. Phil made it seven out of eight weeks atop the talk shows, adding 7% to hit a 3.1 and matching the show's highest ratings since its season-premiere week. Disney–ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly gained 7% to a new season-high 2.9 as Regis neared the end of his nearly 30-year run. Sony's Dr. Oz dropped back to third with an unchanged 2.8. NBCU's Maury and Warner Bros.' Ellen each improved 4% to a 2.4, new season highs for both shows. CTD's Rachael Ray remained at its season-high 1.7. CTD's The Doctors and NBCU's Jerry Springer each were flat at a 1.4. NBCU's Steve Wilkos lost 8% to a 1.2, tying Debmar–Mercury's Wendy Williams, which is on the rise, gaining 9% among households and 11% among women 25-54 to a new season high. Sony's Nate Berkus was flat at a 1.1.

NBCU's slow roll-out Access Hollywood Live climbed 13% from the prior week to a 0.9 rating/3 share in households in its 16 metered markets. The show also improved 40% among women 25-54 to a 0.7/5.

Among the first-run rookies, Warner Bros.' recently renewed Anderson matched its season high 1.4, improving 8% among households and 13% among women 25-54 to a 0.9. Entertainment Studios' We the People with Gloria Allred faded 17% to a 0.5, tying Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle, which was flat at a 0.5 for the third straight week.

CTD's late-night dating show, Excused, was steady at its season-high 0.7.

Among the new off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Big Bang Theory boasted a 12% increase to a new season- high 5.7, closing in on Warner Bros.' sitcom leader, Two and a Half Men. That number includes Big Bang's ratings on TBS, where it's also doing well.

NBCU's 30 Rock, cleared mostly in late fringe, slipped 7% to a 1.3, tying Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which added 8% to a new season high. Sony's ‘Til Death dropped 14% to a 0.6.

Among the veteran off-net sitcoms, Two and a Half Men tacked on 5% to a 6.2. Twentieth's Family Guy fell 8% to a 3.6. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother dipped 3% to a 3.3. Sony's Seinfeld slipped 4% to a 2.4, tying CTD's



Everybody Loves Raymond, which was flat. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 8% to a 2.3. Twentieth's King of the Hill climbed 5% to a 2.1.

In daytime, CTD's Judge Judy retreated 4% from its season high in the prior week to a 6.8. CTD's Judge Joe Brown and Warner Bros.' People's Court each were flat at a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis fell 6% to a 1.6, tying Twentieth's Judge Alex, which was flat. CTD's Swift Justice held steady at its season high 1.4, tying Twentieth's Divorce Court, which was steady. Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross was unchanged at a 0.9 for the seventh consecutive week.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune added 4% to a new syndie-leading season-high 7.3. CTD's Jeopardy! inched ahead 3% from the prior week to a new season high 6.1. Debmar–Mercury's Family Feud and Disney–ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire each were flat at a 3.0 and 2.6, respectively.