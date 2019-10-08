Syndication Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson' Slides in Week Three, While 'Tamron Hall' Holds

Scores of preemptions for impeachment inquiry-related news took their toll on syndies in the week ended Sept. 29, forcing most shows lower.

NBCUniversal’s rookie leader, The Kelly Clarkson Show, fell back 14% to a 1.2 live plus same day household rating in its third week on the air. Kelly Clarkson launched in the week ended Sept. 15 as the highest-rated debut of any syndicated show in seven years at a 1.6

Even with preemptions, Disney’s Tamron Hall managed to hold at a 0.9, also in its third week.

Sony Pictures Television’s Mel Robbins, this year’s third new talk show, declined 25% to a 0.3 from a 0.4 in the prior week.

Among the rookie courts, week three of NBCU’s Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, was steady at a 1.0. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court was awarded a 25% increase to a 0.5 in its second appearance, while Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.3 in week two.

The contest among the freshman game shows got closer as the Fox-produced Meredith Vieira-hosted 25 Words or Less, distributed by CTD, was unchanged at a 0.8 in its second frame, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says rose 20% to a 0.6 in week two.

Even the number-one show in households, CTD’s Judge Judy, was not immune to the preemptions. Judy gave back 8% to a 6.0, although that was good enough to top all of syndication for the ninth straight week.

As for the other established courts, CTD’s Hot Bench backed off 14% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court held at a 1.3, while its Judge Mathis moved down 11% to a 0.8. Twentieth’s Divorce Court faded 14% to a 0.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence was the only court to move in a positive direction, recovering 25% from a series-low 0.4 to a 0.5.

CTD’s Dr. Phil held at a 2.3, but led the talkers for the 160th straight week with five ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54. Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan tied for first at a 0.9.

Back in households, Live was the second-highest rated talker for the 31st week in a row with one tie, holding steady at a 2.0.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres decreased 6% to a 1.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and NBCU’s Maury were unchanged at a 1.2 and 1.1, respectively. CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 10% to a 0.9, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which was flat. SPT’s Dr. Oz and Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.8 and a 0.6, respectively. CTD’s The Doctors dropped 20% to a 0.4, while NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3.

In access, shows ran into preemptions for Thursday Night Football on Fox on Sept. 26, however, magazines were all steady to higher thanks in part to coverage of Fox’s broadcast of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which aired on Sunday, Sept. 22.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s DailyMailTV all held steady with the prior week at a 2.6, 2.6, 1.4, 0.9 and 0.8, respectively, while Warner Bros.’ TMZ rose 10% to a 1.1.

Meanwhile, Trifecta’s Celebrity Page registered a 0.2 for the 13th straight week.

Elsewhere, CTD’s Jeopardy! led the games for a second straight week, climbing 4% to a 5.9. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune also added 4% to a 5.6 and rolled into second place, just ahead of Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which faded 2% to a 5.5.

Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with a 25% advance to a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute was flat at a 0.8.

NBCU’s off-net Dateline, SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol and NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD all were unchanged at a 1.1, 1.0 and 0.8, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, whose run on TBS is no longer included in its weekly Nielsen ratings, rebounded 4% from a series low to a 2.9. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stumbled 15% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family, SPT’s The Goldbergs, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Twentieth’s Family Guy all stood pat at a 1.6, 1.2, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively. SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly both fell back 11% to a 0.8 tying Warner Bros.’ Two Broke Girls and Mom and Disney’s Black-ish, all of which broke even.