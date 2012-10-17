Syndication Ratings: 'Katie' Down, 'Probst' Up, as Rookie Syndies Settle In

Disney-ABC's Katie continues to lead the rookie talkers, but the show had its lowest-rated week yet, dropping 6% to a 1.7 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the week ended Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, CTD's Jeff Probst was the only newbie to gain for the week, advancing 14% for the week to a 0.8 and hitting a new single-day high of 0.9 on Friday, Oct. 5, with an episode that featured NCIS star Pauley Perrette.

NBCU's Steve Harvey stayed steady at a 1.3, while Twentieth's Ricki Lake fell off 13% to a 0.7 and NBCU's Trisha dropped a tenth of a ratings point to a 0.4.

CTD's Dr. Phil remained talk's top show, averaging a 3.0, a 3% dip from the prior week but an 11% improvement over last October, and the biggest year-to-year increase of any talk show. The show also grew 7% from last year among women 25-54, leading talk's target demo at a 1.6.

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael, which last year was ranked third when Regis Philbin was still the host, is reclaiming its perennial second-place slot. Live! was the only talk show in the top-ten to gain from the prior week, rising 4% for the week and the year to a 2.6.

Warner Bros.' Ellen and Sony's Dr. Oz tied for third at a 2.3 each, with Ellen flat for the week and up 5% for the year. Oz, meanwhile, fell 4% for the week and 18% for the year, talk's largest year-to-year decline.

NBCU's conflict talker Maury was flat in fifth place at a 2.2. CTD's Rachael Ray receded 7% to a 1.4. CTD's The Doctors, NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos all slipped 7% to a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams rose 10% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.' Anderson Live! gave back 9% to a 1.0. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle was flat at a 0.5.

Syndication's top-rated strip for the second straight week was CTD's court leader Judge Judy at a 6.7, down 1% for the week but up 8% for the year. CTD's second-place court, Judge Joe Brown, declined 8% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.' People's Court climbed 6% to a 1.9, while the studio's Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.5. Twentieth's Judge Alex declined 13% to a 1.4, while its Divorce Court slid 7% to a 1.3. Entertainment Studios' trio of court shows all were down or flat: America's Court softened 11% to a 0.8., newcomer Justice for All was flat at a 0.5 in its third week, while We the People faded 33% to a 0.2.

Magazines fell back to earth as the glow from the Emmy Awards faded. CTD's Entertainment Tonight continued to lead the pack at a 3.7, down 3% for the week but up 3% from last year at this time. In second place, CTD's Inside Edition dipped 3% to a 3.0, and Warner Bros.' TMZ eased 5% to a 1.8. NBCU's Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.' Extra and CTD's The Insider all resisted the downturn and held steady at a 1.7, 1.5 and 1.5, respectively.

Twentieth's new magazine entry Dish Nation was flat at a 0.9.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune remained the game-show leader, adding 2% to a 6.4 and third place among all of syndication. CTD's Jeopardy! was flat at a 5.6. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud dipped 2% to a 4.1, and ranked fifth on the syndication chart. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire trickled down 9% to a 2.1, while NBCU's rookie, Baggage, gained 10% to a 1.1 in its third week.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Big Bang Theory inched up 2% from the prior session to a 6.6, good for second place on the syndication chart, behind only Judge Judy. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men moved down 2% to a 4.8. Twentieth's Family Guy stumbled 6% to a 3.4. CTD's How I Met Your Mother added 9% to a 2.4. Sony's Seinfeld slipped 5% to a 2.1, tying Twentieth's King of the Hill, which was unchanged. Warner Bros.' Friends was flat at a 1.9, while CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond retreated 5% to a 1.8.