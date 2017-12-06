Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Wins Third-Straight November Sweep

CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy, now in its 22nd season, won its third-straight November sweep by a wide margin, clocking a 7.3 live plus same day household rating average, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s the courtroom leader’s third-highest November in the past 10 years.

Judge Judy completed the Oct. 26 through Nov. 22 survey period as syndication’s highest-rated show for the twelth time in the past 14 major sweeps and was the only court show to outperform November 2016, improving 1%. Judge Judy’s 7.3 rating was greater than the ratings of the other five nationally rated court shows added together.

CTD’s Hot Bench, which was created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, was the sweep’s second-highest rated court room, averaging a 2.5, holding steady with last year and ranking as the number-three show in daytime overall after Judy and CTD’s Dr. Phil.

Warner Bros’ People’s Court was unchanged at a 1.7 sweep average. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis lost 8% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court dropped 10% to a 0.9. Trifecta’s Judge Faith fell 25% to a 0.6.

Dr. Philwon its sixth consecutive November sweep with its widest margin ever and was the only one of the 14 veteran talkers to grow from last year, adding 3% to a 3.7 sweep average. That marked Phil’s highest sweep rating in any month since 2007. Phil also led among women 25-54 with a 1.5 in the key demo.

Disney-ABC’sLive With Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres tied for second place, with both shows dipping 4% to a 2.4 household sweep average.

The remaining 11 talk shows were only separated by 0.7 of a ratings point.

NBCUniversal’s Maury softened 6% to a 1.5. NBCU’s Steve, which relaunched from Los Angeles this season, averaged a 1.4 in its first November outing, growing 8% since its September premiere, and tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams which weakened 7%. CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 7% to a 1.3. NBCU’s conflict talkers Steve Wilkos and Jerry Springer both fell to a 1.2, with Wilkos wilting 14% and Springer sinking 8%, and tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which held steady from last November.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen held steady year to year at a 1.0. NBCU’s Harry, in its sophomore season, declined 25% from its first November sweep to a 0.9. CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real both eroded 11% to a 0.8.

CTD’s Daily Mail TV was the top-rated newcomer with a 1.0, growing 11% since its September premiere.

Twentieth’s Page Six TV, which has scored several scoops with its coverage of sexual harassment scandals, averaged a 0.8 in its first-ever sweep, up 14% since debut. Among women 25-54, Daily Mail TV and Page Six TV were tied at a 0.5.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask averaged a 0.5 in households and a 0.2 in the key demo. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps and airing on cable network CMT as well as on some TV stations, averaged a 0.3 in households and a 0.2 in the demo.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feudfaded 3% to a 6.5 sweep average but continued to lead the games by a hair. CTD’s Jeopardy! came in a close second, driven by two weeks of its annual Tournament of Champions, jumping 8% to a 6.4. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune stayed at a third place 6.2. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire broke even with an unchanged 1.6.

Elsewhere, Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMInute stood pat at a 1.5. NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline captured a 1.4 in its first November sweep in syndication.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight eased 6% to a 3.1 to lead the November sweep among the magazines. CTD’s Inside Edition, which inherited numerous access clearances in top markets after the departure of CTD’s The Insider, was nipping at ET’s heels, perking up 3% to a 3.0.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ tumbled 13% to a 1.4, tying NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which moved up from fourth place last November to third place this year. Warner Bros.’ Extra fell 8% to a 1.2. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a 0.3.

Most off-net sitcoms were down. Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory shed 6% to a 5.1 in year seven. Twentieth’s Modern Family faded 11% to a 2.5 in season five. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men dropped 13% to a 2.1 in its 11th year. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs earned a 1.8 in its first November off-net outing. Tweitneth’s Family Guy deteriorated 20% to a 1.6 in year 11, tying Twentieth’s Last Man Standing, which slipped 11% to a 1.6 in its sophomore season. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly slumped 21% to a 1.5 in year four. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gave back 29% to a 1.2 in its third season. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show sagged 15% in season five to a 1.1, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which shrank 8% to a 1.1 in year 23.

Rookies Warner Bros’ Mom and CTD’s The Game debuted in off-net syndication at a 0.9 and 0.4, respectively.