Syndication Ratings: ‘Judge Judy’ Tops All Syndies for Fifth Week

CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy continued to defy gravity in the slow summer session ending July 26, topping every show in syndication for the fifth straight week.

Despite being in reruns for all five days, Judy grew 3% to a 6.6, which was more than triple the rating of any competing courtroom. In addition, Judy was the only gaveler moving up week-to-week. CTD’s Hot Bench, which was created by Judge Judy's Judy Sheindlin, dipped 5% to a 1.9 in an all repeat week but was still the second biggest gaveler.

Among the others in the category, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.6. Twentieth’s Divorce Court fell 7% to a 1.3, tying Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, which was unchanged at a 1.3. MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court sank 8% to a 1.1 while Trifecta’s rookie Judge Faith tumbled 13% to a 0.7.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s The Doctors was the only one of 13 talk shows able to increase from the week before, improving 11% to a 1.0. At the head of the class, CTD’s Dr. Phil featured a full week of previously aired episodes and slipped 14% to a 2.5 but still tied for first place in talk with Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Michael, which eased a mere 4% to a 2.5. NBCUniversal’s Maury was No. 3 in households for the third week in a row despite giving back 5% to a 1.9. The show, hosted by 76-year-old Maury Povich, was also the highest rated strip among women 18-34 with a 1.1 demo rating, women 18-49 at a 1.2 and women 25-54, where it was tied for the top spot with Live With Kelly and Michael at a 1.3 in the key demo.

Back in households, Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres was flat at a 1.8, holding on to fourth place. NBCU's Steve Harvey held firm at a 1.5 and improved 7% from the same week one year ago. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams was off 13% to a 1.4. Also at a 1.4, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and NBCU’s Jerry Springer held steady and clocked the strongest gains of any talkers over last year with each show shooting up 17%. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz remained at a 1.3. CTD’s Rachael Ray receded 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ The Real retreated 10% to a 0.9 and landed in a tie with NBCU’s Meredith Vieira, which held firm at a 0.9.

Meanwhile, in its 15 metered markets, week four of Twentieth’s four-week Boris and Nicole test run, which began Monday, July 6, averaged a lowest-yet 0.6 rating/2 share. This was down 14% from week three and down 25% from both its 0.8 rating/2 share average lead in and the 0.8 rating/2 share posted by year ago time period shows, which included last July’s Hollywood Today Live test and repeats of Warner Bros.’ defunct Bethenny in its three largest markets. Among women 25-54, Boris and Nicole registered a 0.5 rating/4 share for week four. This was down 29% from week three’s 0.7 rating/5 share and down 38% from week one’s 0.8 rating/5 share.

By comparison Warner Bros.’ three-week test of Ice and Coco, which bowed Monday, Aug. 3, debuted with twice the rating of the Boris and Nicole's final week. Ice and Coco posted a preliminary 1.2 rating/4 share, which was up 50% from its 0.8 rating/3 share lead in and 71% ahead of its 0.7 rating/2 share Aug. 2014 time period average.

In access, CTD’s Jeopardy! saw a 2% uptick to a 6.1 and just edged ahead of recent champion Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which dipped 2% to a 6.0. Feud, which had topped the category for the past six weeks was still up 33% over last year. Former leader CTD’s Wheel of Fortune skidded 3% to a third place 5.8, matching its season low. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained mired at its series low 1.6 for the 13th time in 14 weeks, losing 20% from last year, and Debmar-Mercury's freshman Celebrity Name Game was unchanged at a 1.4.

Meanwhile, MGM’s video variety show Right This Minute was flat at its season low 1.2 for a third straight week.

Magazines were fairly stable. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, which was the only show in the category moving up in the prior session gave back 3% but still finished at a 2.9. Inside Edition fell 3% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ added 6% to a 1.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s The Insider all held steady at 1.5, 1.2 and 1.2, respectively. Twentieth’s Dish Nation recovered 11% to a 1.0 after declining to a 0.9 in the prior session, while Trifecta’s OK! TV remained at a 0.2 for the sixth consecutive week.

Among off net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Big Bang Theory made the most noise with an unchanged 5.0. Twentieth’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Twentieth’s Family Guy were all flat at 3.0, 2.7 and 2.3, respectively. Warner Bros.’ freshman Mike & Molly faded 5% to a 2.1. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother lost 5% to a 1.9. SPT’s Seinfeld sagged 5% to a 1.8, tying Warner Bros. The Middle, which moved up 6% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show stood pat at a 1.7 while Twentieth’s King of the Hill declined 7% to a 1.4.