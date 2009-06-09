Syndication Ratings: ‘Judge Judy’ Passes ‘Oprah’ As Week’s Leader

CTD’s Judge Judy elbowed aside Oprah (CTD) as the top show in daytime for the week ending May 31, the first week following the May sweep period. Judy was up 5% to a 4.1 and also had the No. 1 show overall in syndication, according to the GAA ratings, with a 6.2.

The second-place courtroom show, CTD’s Judge Joe Brown, was also up 5% to 2.1, as was the No. 3 court show Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, which gained 6% to 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was down 7% to 1.4, tying Twentieth’s Judge Alex. Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Christina’s Court were unchanged at 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. At the bottom, Sony’s Judge David Young was up 14% to a 0.8.

Among the talk shows, NBCU’s Martha Stewart had the biggest increase, jumping 17% to 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Ellen gained 5% to 2.0, improving 15% to a 2.3 after an appearance by American Idol winner Kris Allen on May 26. NBCU’s Maury was up 6% to 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks gained 10% to 1.1. Oprah, the talk leader, sank 13% to 4.0. CTD’s Dr. Phil was down 4% to 2.7. Disney/ABC’s Live With Regis and Kelly came in flat at 2.6. CTD’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Jerry Springer, and Twentieth’s The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet were all unchanged at 1.5, 1.1, and 0.8 respectively. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos was down 9% to 1.0.

In rookie action, CTD’s The Doctors made it 19 straight weeks as the first-place newcomer in first run with a 6% increase to 1.8. It was also up by double digits in every key female demo. In second place, NBCU’s Deal Or No Deal held steady at 1.5. Sony’s Judge Karen moved into third place with a 13% jump to 0.9, overtaking Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, which dropped 13% to a new series-low 0.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit came in at an unchanged 0.6. Program Partners’ Family Court drew a 0.5, rising 25%.

Among the magazines, CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was No. 1 with a 3.6, off 8% from the previous week. CTD’s Inside Edition slipped 4% to 2.7. Warner Bros.’ TMZ lost 14% to 1.8, landing in a tie with NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which fell 5%. NBCU’s The Insider dipped 6% to 1.6 and tied Warner Bros.’ Extra, which was up 7%.

No game shows were up. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was unchanged at 5.9. CTD’s Jeopardy slipped 2% to 4.9.

Disney/ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud were flat at 2.3 and 1.4 respectively.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men held the lead with a 4.2, falling 2%. Twentieth’s Family Guy was unchanged at 3.5. Sony’s Seinfeld dropped 3% to 3.1. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond rose 4% to 2.9. Warner Bros.’ George Lopez gained 4% to 2.7. Twentieth’s King of the Hill was flat at 2.5. Sony’s King of Queens was up 9% to 2.4.

The first-run action hour Legend of the Seeker stayed at 1.3. Off-TBS strip House of Payne climbed 16% to 2.2.