Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Makes November Sweep Her Own

The November sweeps wrapped on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and most shows were flat or down slightly compared to last year.

Court, however, was particularly strong, with six of the seven court rooms up from last November. No other genre saw more than two shows improve over last year. CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy, which just celebrated its 1,000th week as syndication’s top court show, led all of syndication for the sixth time in the past eight major sweeps with a 7.6, live plus same day household average, according to Nielsen Media Research. That was the show’s highest November number since 2007, up 6% from last year at this time.

CTD’s Hot Bench, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, came in second with a 2.4, up 41% from last November, and the largest annual increase of any strip in syndication that has at least a 1.0 rating. Hot Bench ended the sweep with a bang, hitting a new series- high 2.5 in the week ending Nov. 29.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court added 12% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis gained 7% to a 1.5. MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court rose 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was the sole gaveler to lose ground, skidding 13% to a 1.3. Trifecta’s sophomore Judge Faith forged ahead 29% to a 0.9.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s Dr. Phil finished as the top talker for the 12th consecutive major sweep, despite dipping 3% year to year to a 3.4 sweep average. In top market New York, however, Phil climbed 32% on WCBS New York at 3 p.m. Among women 25-54, Phil also was first with a 1.7 sweep average. In second place,

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael was off 10% from last November at a 2.8, but up 5% to a 4.0 rating/14 share on WABC New York at 9 a.m. Live also grew 11% to a 3.1 in the week ended Nov. 29.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres dropped 7% compared to last November to a third-place 2.7, although the show hit a new season-high 2.8 in the week ended Nov. 29. NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey eased 5% to a 1.8, but moved up to fourth place from fifth last year and increased 21% in households on WNBC New York at 3 p.m.

NBCU’s Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams tied for the number-five spot at a 1.7, with Maury yielding 19% compared to last November, while Wendy added 6%. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos slipped 7% to a 1.4, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which held steady at a 1.4. Rachael Ray also and led the market at 10 a.m.on WABC New York, delivering the market’s best rating in that time slot in six years with a 2.4/9.

NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz tied at a 1.3 with Springer steady and Oz slipping 13% compared to last November. Oz, however, added 29% in New York, 27% in Chicago and 137% in Washington, D.C., in households.

Warner Bros.’ The Real ticked up 10% year to year to a 1.1, while CTD’s The Doctors dipped 9% compared to last November to a 1.0. NBCU’s Meredith Vieira declined 25% compared to last November to a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily grew 13% from its September premiere to a 0.9 to lead the rookies. Disney-ABC’s FABLife and NBCU’s Crazy Talk both held steady with their debuts at a 0.8 and 0.6, respectively. Crime Watch also led among women 25-54 with a 0.6, while Crazy Talk and FABLife followed at a 0.5 and 0.4, respectively.

In access, all of the game shows were flat to down, with the exception of Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which advanced 3% to a 6.4 sweep average and was a close third in the category .CTD’s Wheel of Fortune fell 4% compared to last year to a 7.0, while CTD’s Jeopardy! sank 6% to a 6.5. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire tumbled 32% to a 1.3, while Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game lost 8% to a 1.2.

MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute slumped 35% compared to last year when it was cleared on Fox owned stations in top markets to a 1.1.

Magazines were mostly down after being preempted in many markets by baseball and newscasts, but regained some ground on coverage of Charlie Sheen’s admission that he is HIV positive.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the category, although it eased 8% compared to last November to a 3.3, and was the highest-rated magazine for the 100th sweep in a row. CTD’s Inside Edition weakened 3% to a second place 3.1. Warner Bros.’ TMZ lost 5% to a 1.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood relinquished 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra was the only magazine in the top five not to decline, holding steady at a 1.5. CTD’s The Insider gave back 8% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Dish Nation was flat at a 1.0, while Trifecta’s OK! TV gained 50% from a 0.2 to a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory inched up 2% to lead the sitcoms with a 6.2 sweep average. Twentieth’s Modern Family shrank 17% to a 3.4. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 10% to a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy sagged 16% to a 2.1, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which faded 5%. Warner Bros.’ freshman 2 Broke Girls finished its first sweep at a 2.0. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.8. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother eroded 32% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show slid 6% to a 1.5, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill was flat at a 1.4.