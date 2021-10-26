Syndication Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Stays on Top as Star Player Matt Amodio Exits

Jeopardy! saw star contestant Matt Amodio finally lose after winning 38 straight games but CBS Media Ventures’ game leader still topped the syndication ratings in the week ended Oct. 17.

Jeopardy!, which fell back 3% to a 5.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, held off Debmar-Mecury’s Family Feud, which climbed 6% to a five-week-high 5.5 in its season debut week. Feud also led all of syndication in the key women 25-54 demographic with a 1.8 to Jeopardy!’s 1.5.

Jeopardy! scored a one-day household rating high of 6.2 on Oct. 11, the day the Yale PhD candidate lost. The Jeopardy! winning streak has since been picked up by Amodio’s defeater, actor Jonathan Fisher, who has gone on to win ten games in a row. That marks the first time in its nearly 40-year history that Jeopardy! has seen two back-to-back double-digit winning streaks.

Meanwhile, CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!’s access companion in many large markets, faded 2% to a 5.1.

Fox’s rookie game You Bet Your Life, hosted by Jay Leno, stayed put at a 0.7, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, which held steady for a fifth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask averaged a 0.4 for a sixth consecutive week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThis Minute stayed at a 0.6 for a 10th week in a row.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was the only top-tier talker to break into positive territory, strengthening 6% to a 1.7 and tying CBS’ Dr. Phil for the talk lead.

Dr. Phil, which had been in sole possession of first place for the prior three weeks, slipped 6%.

Live has now been first or tied for first 20 times in the past 23 weeks and is the only talker in the top ten that is ahead of last year at this time, improving 6%.

Among women 25-54, Live led at a 0.7, followed by Phil at a 0.6 and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and NBCU’s Maury tied at a 0.4 each.

Kelly Clarkson held at its household season-high 0.9 to tie Ellen for third place. Ellen declined 10% for the week after shooting up 125% over the past six months.

Maury and CBS’ Rachael Ray each remained at a 0.8, while Disney’s Tamron Hall held its ground at a 0.7.

Also Read: Quiana Burns Replaces Candi Carter on ‘Tamron Hall’

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, in its final week of repeats prior to its 13th season premiere with guest hosts, was stable at a 0.6. That tied NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which rebounded 20%, and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was flat for a sixth consecutive week.

Also Read: Whitney Cummings, Sherri Shepherd Next Up to Host ‘Wendy Williams’

CBS’ Drew Barrymore, last year’s sole rookie entry, stayed at a 0.5.

This year’s talk newcomer, Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon, continued at a 0.4 for a third straight week.

Also Read: Nick Cannon to Guest Host ‘Good Day’ in Three Fox Markets

Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.3 for the 22nd straight week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated version of Jerry Springer, which stayed put for the fifth week in a row. CBS’ The Doctors stayed at a 0.2 for the 33rd consecutive week.

CBS’ Inside Edition led the news magazines at a flat 2.2. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight was the only magazine to improve, climbing 5% to a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood gave back 13% to a 0.7 after being preempted in the top-20 markets for NFL pre-shows and a mayoral debate in Seattle. That tied Fox’s TMZ, which was flat for the seventh week in a row. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which also was preempted on Fox affiliates for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 14 and baseball playoff games on Oct. 15, held at a 0.6.

CBS’ DailyMailTV posted a 0.5 for the sixth time in seven weeks. Fox’s Dish Nation stayed at a 0.2 for a third straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy eased 4% to a court-leading 4.6 after hitting a new season high in the prior week, and managed to be syndication’s fourth highest-rated show in households even in repeats. CBS’ Hot Bench held at a second-place 1.6.

Also Read: ‘Judy Justice’ to Debut on IMDbTV on Nov. 1

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court fell 13% to a new series-low 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis managed a 0.6 for the fifth straight week. Fox’s Divorce Court collapsed 20% to a 0.4, matching its series low and tying NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which stayed at its series-low 0.4 for the fifth consecutive week, and Wrigley Media’s rookie court show Relative Justice, which was unchanged at a 0.4. Relative Justice premiered Sept. 13 but only recently began appearing on Nielsen’s national chart.

Warner Bros.‘ The Big Bang Theory fell 5% to a 2.1, matching its series low. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.3. Disney’s Family Guy grew 14% to a 0.8, tying Disney’s Modern Family, SPT’s The Goldbergs and Warner Bros.’ newcomer Young Sheldon, all of which were on par with the prior week. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men fell back 13% to a new series-low 0.7, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which has been steady at that level for three weeks. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls earned a 0.6 for the sixth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom recovered 25% to a 0.5, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which pulled back 17%.