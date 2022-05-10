Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Stays in Lead with Top Contestant Mattea Roach

'Jeopardy!' has been dominated by 23-year-old Mattea Roach for past several weeks.

Jeopardy! continued to lead syndication and the games in the week ended May 1, even though many access shows were preempted on April 28 and 29 by ABC’s coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CBS’ top game managed to stay on top despite declining 5% to a 5.3 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen. That’s Jeopardy!’s lowest rating since the week ended March 27.

Jeopardy!’s ratings have been buoyed for the past several weeks by the winning performance of 23-year-old contestant Mattea Roach, who as of May 1 had won $560, 983 and 23 consecutive matches, putting her fifth on the show’s all-time highest regular season winning list in terms of victories and earnings before finally losing last Friday, May 6 by just $1.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was the sole gainer among the games, inching up 2% to a three-week high 5.2, although that was not enough to dislodge Jeopardy! from the top slot. Per usual, Family Feud led all of syndication among the key women 25-54 demographic at a 2.0, although it was down 10% from last week’s season-to-date high 2.2.

Jeopardy! companion series, CBS’ Wheel of Fortune fell 12% to a 4.4, that show’s lowest rating since the Thanksgiving week ending November 28, 2021.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, and Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno both broke even at a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask replied with a steady 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute retreated 17% to a 0.5.

CBS’ magazine leader Inside Edition eroded 9% to a 2.1, while companion magazine Entertainment Tonight pulled back 10% to a 1.9. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood gave back 13% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s flat TMZ. Warner Bros.’ Extra stayed put at a 0.6 and the only magazine to hold steady for the week and year. CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation remained at a 0.5 and a 0.2, respectively.

Shows on CBS affiliates were bounced out of their time slots on April 26 and 27 for UEFA Champions League soccer. For a second week, CBS’ Dr. Phil and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan remained deadlocked at the top of the talkers even though both shows slipped 6% to a 1.5.

Among women 25-54, Live led with a 0.6, followed by Dr. Phil at a 0.5 and NBCU’s nine-time Daytime Emmy nominee Kelly Clarkson at a 0.4.

Warner Bros.’ concluding Ellen DeGeneres declined 10% in households to a 0.9, tying Clarkson, which was flat.

Clarkson, DeGeneres and CBS’ Drew Barrymore and Rachael Ray were the best performing talkers in the top ten year to year, with all four shows holding 100% of their rating from the same week last year.

Ray, NBCU’s Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams were all unchanged at a 0.7, with Wendy guest-hosted by Michael Rapaport.

NBCU’s recently renewed Steve Wilkos stabilized at a 0.6 for the 10th straight week, tying Disney's Tamron Hall, which fell back 14%. Drew Barrymore, also a go for next season, garnered a steady 0.5. Sony Pictures Television’s short-ordered Good Dish carved out a 0.4 for the tenth straight weke, tying Debmar-Mercury’s also-canceled Nick Cannon, which recovered 33%. Warner Bros.’ The Real, which is also ending, rested at a 0.3 for the 16th consecutive week, tying repeats of NBCU’s conflict talker Jerry Springer. CBS’ The Doctors, which will not return next season, delivered a 0.2 for the 60th straight week.

The top court shows were all lower. Encore episodes of CBS’ Judge Judy eased 7% to a 4.3. CBS’ Hot Bench also backtracked 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court cratered 13% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis sagged 17% to a 0.5, tying Fox’s Divorce Court, which rebounded 25% to a 0.5. NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry registered a 0.4 for the 12th straight week. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice settled for a third straight 0.3.

In off-net, sitcoms were little changed. Warner Bros.’ leader The Big Bang Theory faded 5% to a 1.9, its lowest rating since the week-ended November 28. Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men were all on par with the prior week’s 1.2, 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. Sony’s The Goldbergs, Disney’s Family Guy and Disney’s Modern Family all remained at a 0.7. Sony’s Seinfeld was stable at a0.6 for a third week. Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom both managed a 0.5 for the 11th consecutive week.