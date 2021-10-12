Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Holds Solo Syndie Lead with Matt Amodio Winning Streak

Jeopardy! returned to sole possession of the syndication lead with the 38-game winning run of superstar contestant Matt Amodio.

With actress Mayim Bialik hosting for a second week, CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! inched up 2% from the prior week to a 5.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Amodio’s streak came to an end on Monday, Oct. 11, with the Yale graduate student taking home more than $1.5 million in regular-season winnings, behind only Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

After tying Jeopardy! for the syndication lead in the prior week , Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 2% to a 5.3 in households with encore episodes, although it remained the syndication leader among the key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.8. Feud’s new season launched Monday, Oct. 11.

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.0.

Fox’s rookie game You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno skidded 13% to a 0.7 in its third week on the air, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, which stayed put for a third straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.4 for a fourth consecutive week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.6 for the eight week in a row.

CBS’ Dr. Phil topped the talkers for a second straight week at a 1.8. Among women 25-54, Phil tied Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for the lead at a 0.7, followed by Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson both at a 0.4.

Live, which has finished first in talk 19 times in the past 21 weeks including two ties with Dr. Phil, came in a close second with a 6% climb to a 1.7 in households. Ellen retained its top-three ranking for a third consecutive week, holding its ground at a 1.0 despite heavy preemptions on NBC affiliates for coverage of R. Kelly’s guilty verdict on Sept. 27. Ellen has risen 43% over the past four weeks as the show’s 19th and final season premiered.

Kelly Clarkson broke a tie with NBCU’s Maury and moved into sole possession of fourth place at a steady 0.9. Maury was minus 11% to a 0.8.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which just switched out executive producers again , strengthened 17% to a 0.7, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray, which was flat. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, in repeats, stood pat at a 0.6, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was steady for the fourth straight week. Wendy Williams, the host of which has faced health struggles, premieres its new season on Monday, Oct. 18.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore retained a 0.5, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which also held steady.

Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon, which airs on many Fox-owned stations in major markets and on diginet Bounce, produced a 0.4 for its long-delayed premiere week. By comparison, the only talker to debut last season, Drew Barrymore, which airs on CBS-owned stations in large markets, opened at a 0.7 on Sept. 14, 2020.

Warner Bros.’ The Real recorded 0.3 for the 20th straight week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which also stayed put.

CBS’ The Doctors remained at a 0.2 for the 32nd week in a row.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy led the courts at a stable 4.7 to rank as syndication’s fourth-highest rated program.

CBS’ Hot Bench returned 6% to a second-place 1.5. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis marshaled a stable 0.8 and 0.6, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court decreased 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which stayed at its series low for a third straight week.

Back in access, CBS’ Inside Edition held on to the magazine lead with an unchanged 2.3. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight eased 5% to a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held its ground at a 0.8. Fox's TMZ (distributed by CBS Media Ventures) landed at a 0.7 for a fifth consecutive week. Warner Bros’ Extra broke a tie with CBS’ DailyMailTV, with Extra earning a steady 0.6, while DailyMailTV declined 17% to a 0.5. Fox’s Dish Nation slumped 33% to a 0.2.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory softened 8% to a 2.2 but still led the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 13% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men eroded 11% to a new series-low 0.8, tying the series premiere of Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon. Sony’s The Goldbergs and Seinfeld both slipped 13% to a 0.7, tying Disney’s Modern Family, which forfeited 22% to a new series low. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Guy fell 14% to a 0.6, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which accrued a 0.6 for a fourth consecutive week. Disney’s Black-ish remained fixed at a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which stayed put for a fourth straight week.