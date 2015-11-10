Syndication Ratings: 'Hot Bench' Stays Hot as Sweeps Start

CBS Television Distribution’s Hot Bench climbed to another series high in the week ending Nov. 1, adding two-tenths of a ratings point to a 2.4, up 9% for the week and 50% over last year at this time. That’s by far the largest annual increase of any show in syndication.

Hot Bench’s progenitor, CTD’s Judge Judy, also advanced to a new season high, climbing 4% for the week and year to a 7.2. Judge Judy was the number-one show in all of syndication for the 19th straight week.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court rebounded 13% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis added 7% to a 1.5. In fifth place, MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court notched a new series-high 1.4, up 17% from the prior week and overtaking Twentieth’s Divorce Court for the second time in five weeks. Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith were flat at a 1.3 and 0.9, respectively.

Talk was hot in the first week of November sweeps, with all of the top-five talkers hitting season highs. CTD’s Dr. Phil remained the top talker for the seventh straight week with a 17% gain to a new season-high 3.4, in a week that included the show’s unveiling of secret tapes of former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, who pled guilty late last summer to charges of child pornography. That ratings growth put Phil 6% ahead of last year at this time.

Phil’s closest rival, Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Michael spiked 7% for the week to a new season-high 2.9, in a week that included the show’s high=rated Halloween episode.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres jumped 17% to a new season-high 2.7.

Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Phil, Live and Ellen all tied for first place with a 1.6.

NBCU's Steve Harvey solidified his position as the number-four talk show with a 6% spurt to a new season-high 1.9.

Finally, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams jumped 6% for the week to a new season high 1.7, elbowing out NBCU’s Maury for the first time to move into fifth place. Maury gave back 6% to a 1.6.

The host of that show, Wendy Williams, just re-signed with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury through 2022, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer said during a company earning’s call on Tuesday. The Wendy Williams Show has not yet been renewed on stations, but it’s expected to be.

CTD’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, NBCU’s Jerry Springer, Sony Picture Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Meredith Vieira all were steady for the week at a 1.4, 1.4, 1.3, 1.3, 1.1, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily remained the rookie leader for the seventh consecutive week, holding firm at a 0.9. Disney-ABC’s FABLife slipped 13% to a 0.7, after having gained in the previous session, while NBCU’s Crazy Talk stood pat at a 0.6. Crime Watch also led among women 25-54 with a 0.5. FABLife and Crazy Talk tied for second at a 0.4.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was the only access magazine category’s only show to clock a new season high, adding 7% to a 3.2. CTD’s Inside Edition perked up 3% to a 3.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which celebrated its 5,000th show on Nov. 6, moved up to third, outperforming Warner Bros.’ TMZ for the first time since February 2014, with a steady 1.7. TMZ, which like other access shows ran up against the World Series, sank 17% to a new season-low 1.5, likely due to World Series preemptions on Fox-owned stations. Similarly, Warner Bros.’ Extra, which was preempted more than 40 times for the World Series, slipped 7% from its season high in the prior week to a 1.4.

CTD’s The Insider was unchanged at a 1.2. Twentieth’s Dish Nation remained at a 0.9 for the eighth straight week, while Trifecta’s OK! TV rose 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune held steady to lead the game shows at a 6.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud dipped 2% to a 6.3, but was the only game to improve year to year with a 2% increase. CTD’s Jeopardy! was unchanged at a 6.2 for the third week in a row.

Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire climbed 8% to a new season-high 1.3, although the show was down 28% from last year at this time. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game remained at a 1.2.

MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute recovered 10% from the prior week to a 1.1.

In the overnights, Tribune’s three-week test of Ice and Coco started Monday in New York, Houston, Miami and Norfolk, Va. On day one with no promotion, the show saw a time-period decline of 29% compared to year-ago, dropping from a 1.4 rating/5 share year-ago to a 1.0/3 on Monday with only three of the four metered markets reporting. Miami ratings were delayed due to a titling error. Year-ago shows airing in the time slots included Springer in New York, Tribune’s Bill Cunningham in Houston and Judge Mathis in Norfolk. Among women 25-54, the time periods dropped 45% from a 1.1/7 to a 0.6/4.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms with a 2% gain to a 5.4. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 12% to a 3.0, matching its series low, impacted by the World Series on Fox stations. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.6. Twentieth’s Family Guy sagged 9% to a new season-low 2.0, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which was flat, and Warner Bros.’s rookie 2 Broke Girls, which grew 5%. SPT’s Seinfeld sank 10% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother softened 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show tumbled 18% to a new season-low 1.4, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat.