Syndication Ratings: 'Hot Bench' Gets Hotter with Upgrades

With the end of Queen Latifah, CBS Television Distribution’s rookie court show, Hot Bench, made moves in several markets and gained 6% in the week ended April 5 to a 1.7 live plus same day national rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In top market New York, Hot Bench moved from WLNY at noon, where it was doing a 0.2 rating/1 share to WCBS at 9 a.m., where it improved 550% to a 1.3/4. In Los Angeles, Hot Bench shifted from KCAL at 10 a.m., where it was averaging a 0.1/0, to KCBS at 2 p.m., where it gained 300% to a 0.4/1. And in Chicago, the show moved from WCUU at 11 a.m., where it was turning in a 0.1/0 to WBBC at 2 p.m., where it increased 1,000% to a 1.1/4.

As for the other rookies, Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game remained unchanged at a second place 1.3. Warner Bros.’ The Real also was flat at a 1.1, but led the newcomers among women 25-54 at a 0.9. NBCUniversal’s Meredith Vieira dropped 9% to a 1.0 in households, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith faded 11% to a 0.8.

In talk, CTD’s Dr. Phil remained partly in repeats but managed to eke out 3% to a 3.0. That tied Disney/ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael, which was in originals, for first place. Live jumped 7% for the week. Among women 25-54, Phil and Live both improved 7% to a 1.5.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres rebounded 14% from its season low to a 2.5 in households. NBCUniversal’s Maury held steady at a 1.9. NBCU’s Steve Harvey dipped 6% to a 1.7 to round out the top five.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, CTD’s Dr. Oz, CTD’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, NBCU’s Jerry Springer and CTD’s The Doctors all were flat for the week with a 1.6, 1.4, 1.3, 1.3, 1.3 and 1.0, respectively. Year to year, Wendy improved the most of any talker, gaining 45% while Dr. Oz was down the most, sinking 30%.

CTD’s Judge Judy, in repeats, climbed 7% to a 6.5 to lead the genre. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court recovered 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Divorce Court lost 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.3. MGM’s sophomore, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, was unchanged at a 1.2.

In access, CTD’s Jeopardy!, which with Wheel of Fortune has been renewed through the 2017-18 TV season, tied Wheel as the top game show in households for the first time since Dec. 22. Jeopardy! jumped 5% to a 6.6, while Wheel inched up 3%, reversing three weeks of straight declines.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud edged ahead 2% to a 6.3, and also led all of syndication among women 25-54 at a 3.2.

In repeats, Disney/ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which will replace host Terry Crews with The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison this fall, sank 11% to a 1.6, the show’s lowest rating in its 13-year history and down 24% from last year at this time.

MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 1.4.

Magazine ratings had a firmer tone with most of March Madness behind them, although CTD’s leader Entertainment Tonight lost 6% to a 3.2 for the week. CTD’s Inside Edition inched up 3% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ added 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ Extra both were steady at a 1.7 and 1.4, respectively. CTD’s The Insider showed the most improvement in the genre, gaining 18% to a 1.3. Twentieth’s Dish Nation added 10% to a 1.1, while Trifecta’s OK! TV was flat at a 0.2 for the fourth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory cooled off 10% to a 5.7 but remained the off-net sitcom leader. Twentieth’s Modern Family increased 3% to a 3.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 4% to a 2.9. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother added 10% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly fell 4% to a 2.2, tying Twentieth’s Family Guy, which was flat. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ The Middle motored ahead 13% to a 1.8, while Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and King of the Hill both declined 6% to a 1.7 and 1.6, respectively.