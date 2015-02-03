Syndication Ratings: Harvey Scores Syndie Double

Steve Harvey measured milestones for both of his syndicated shows in the week ended Jan. 25. His talk show, NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey, climbed 5% for both the week and the year to a season-high 2.1 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, while Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, the game show Harvey hosts, improved 3% for the week and 11% for the year to a series-high 6.8.

That score gave Steve Harvey fourth place overall among the talk shows, and marked the second biggest annual increase in the genre, behind only Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which is up 6% compared to last year at this time. Harvey also climbed 10% among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 to a 1.1 Harvey’s high numbers came one week after the host celebrated his 58th birthday on the air, marking the show’s best metered market ratings yet.

Meanwhile, Family Feud came in fourth among overall syndication, and led all first-run syndicated shows among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 as well as among adults 25-54.

The rest of syndication was mostly steady in the last full week before the start of the February sweeps.

Three talkers finished ahead of Harvey. CBS Television Distribution’s season-to-date leader Dr. Phil improved 3% to a first place 3.4, that show’s best rating since the week of Nov. 24, and steady with last year at this time. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael came in just behind at a 3.3, up 3% for the week and year. In third place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen dipped 3% for the week and 10% from last year to a 2.8.

Phil and Live tied to lead among women 25-54 at a 1.7, with Live improving 13% and Phil holding steady.

In fifth place, NBCU’s Maury dipped 5% to a 1.9 in a week of largely repeats. Wendy Williams was steady in households, but rose 8% among women 25-54 to a fourth-place 1.4, just a tenth behind Ellen in that demo.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos all held firm at a 1.5, 1.4 and 1.4, respectively. NBCU’s Jerry Springer slipped 7% to a 1.3. CTD’s The Doctors declined 9% to a 1.0, tying SPT’s Queen Latifah, which will end late next month. Meredith’s The Better Show, which will end its run after this season, was flat at a 0.2.

CTD’s Hot Bench remained the rookie household leader with a 6% gain to a 1.8, that show’s second-highest rating to date. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game was flat at a 1.3. NBCU’s Meredith Vieira held steady at a 1.1 tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which retreated 8%.

Among women 25-54, however, The Real led with an unchanged 0.9, followed by Hot Bench at an unchanged 0.8. Trifecta’s Judge Faith climbed 14% to a 0.8 in households, and gained 25% to a 0.5 in the demo.

CTD’s Judge Judy led the veteran courtrooms with a 7.1, a 4% dip for the week. That made Judy the second-highest rated show in overall syndication, behind only CTD’s household game-show leader Wheel of Fortune.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court dropped 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis added 7% to a 1.5. MGM’s sophomore Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court was steady at a 1.2.

Several of the magazines were heavily preempted for President Obama’s State of the Union address on Jan. 20.

CTD’s leader Entertainment Tonight held steady at a 3.6. CTD’s Inside Edition weakened 3% to a 3.2. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was flat at a 2.0. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, which had hit a new season high in the prior week, gave back 10% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra dropped 6% to a 1.5. CTD’s The Insider was unchanged at a 1.3.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation dropped 9% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s OK! TV was flat at a 0.2.

Wheel of Fortune led the games and all of syndication with a 7.4, up 3% for the week but down 6% from last year at this time. CTD's Jeopardy! dipped 1% to a 7.0, down 4% from last year. Family Feud came in third with its new series high 6.8 and was the only game to improve over last year. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire was down 5% to a 1.8 for the week, down 28% from last year at this time.

Elsewhere, MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute decreased 6% to a 1.5.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to lead the off-net sitcoms with a 3% gain to a new season high 6.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family lost 7% to a 4.2. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men and Twentieth's Family Guy were both flat at a 3.1 and 2.6, respectively. Warner Bros.’ rookie Mike and Molly climbed 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother was unchanged at a 2.3. SPT’s Seinfeld sank 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ The Middle moved up 6% to a 1.9. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show spiked 6% to a 1.8, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill was flat at a 1.6.