Syndication Ratings: 'Harry' Shows Growth in Week Three

In its third week on the air, NBCUniversal’s Harry, this fall’s sole nationally distributed first-run entry, moved up 8% to a 1.3 live plus same day average household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Harry, which stars Harry Connick Jr., held steady at a 0.7.

Related: Syndication Ratings: 'Harry' Scores Best National Talk Debut in Three Years

Most of the rest of syndication was flat or down in the week ending Oct. 2.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil remained atop the talkers, strengthening 3% to a 3.4 in households and improving 10% from last year at this time, the only talker to show an annual increase. Phil also led among women 25-54, growing 7% to a 1.6.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly dipped 4% for the week to a 2.4 in households.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen stood pat for the week at a 2.2 but was down 8% for the year. NBCU’s Steve Harvey sank 6% for the week and year to a 1.6. Both shows were moved back an hour in some of the country’s top markets, including New York City, to make room for local news at 4 p.m., and that’s showing up in the ratings.

NBCU’s Maury, which airs on Tribune stations in top markets, was unchanged at a 1.5.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams fell 7% to a 1.4. CTD’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Jerry Springer and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos all tied Harry at a 1.3, with Ray and Springer flat and Wilkos up 8%.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was flat at a 1.2.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen held steady at a 0.9. CTD’s The Doctors gave back 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which was flat.

None of the court shows improved from the prior session, but CTD’s Judge Judy managed to extend its run as the overall syndication leader to nine weeks at a 6.9, down 3% for the week but up 1% from last year.

Related: Two Decades In, 'Judge Judy' Remains Queen of Court

In second place, CTD’s Hot Bench eased 4% to a 2.3 but was the fourth-highest-rated strip in daytime behind only Phil, Judy and Live for the second straight week and improved 10% from last year at this time.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court sagged 6% to a 1.6, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was stable at a 1.3. Twentieth’s Divorce Court declined 9% to a 1.0. Trifecta’s Judge Faith finished unchanged at a 0.8.

Most magazines held on to their prior week gains, although the only show to gain in the category was CTD’s The Insider, which advanced 9% to a 1.2, that show’s highest rating since the week-ending May 15.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the category, although it dipped 3% to a 3.3. CTD’s Inside Edition and Warner Bros.’ TMZ were flat at a 2.9 and 1.5, respectively. NBCU’s Access Hollywood slumped 6% to a 1.5, tying TMZ. Warner Bros.’ Extra held firm at a 1.3.

Further back, Twentieth’s Dish Nation fell 13% to a 0.7, while Trifecta’s Celebrity Page continued to tread water at its regular 0.3 for the 27th week in a row.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud led the games for the 23rd straight week, with a 3% gain to a 6.5. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune took second with a 6.3, up 5% for the week. In third place, CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped 4% to a 5.9. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire added 7% to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game was unchanged at a 1.3 for the sixth week in a row.

Disney-ABC’s RightThisMinute, now paired with Millionaire in ABC owned markets,upticked 7% to a 1.5.

Warmer Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 5.0. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 7% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.3. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly was steady at a 1.8. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls skidded 6% to a 1.6. Twentieth’s rookie Last Man Standing, in its second week, added 7% to a 1.5. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show climbed 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother moved down 7% to a 1.3, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat.