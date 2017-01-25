Syndication Ratings: Four Talkers Show Growth in Otherwise Slow Week

Four talk shows — Dr. Phil, Steve Harvey, Harry and The Doctors — showed growth in the week ended Jan. 15, while the rest of the field was flat to down.

Leading the category, CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil grew 16% for the week and year to a 3.7 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, the show’s second-highest rating of the season. This marked the 19th straight week that Phil has led the talkers. Phil also led the talk shows among women 25-54, gaining 14% to a 1.6.

Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres remained tied at a 2.5 with both shows unchanged for the week.

In fourth place, NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey recovered from its season low set in the prior week with a 13% rebound to a 1.7. Harvey, which will be relaunched next season from Los Angeles under a different production banner, was down 11% from last year.

NBCU’s Maury slipped 6% for the week to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams stayed at a 1.5. CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 13% to a 1.4 and also sank 13% from last year at this time. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos was off 7% to a 1.3, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was unchanged at a 1.3, but down 19% from last year.

NBCU’s newcomer Harry jumped 20% to a four-week high 1.2 to tie NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which in its 26th year, fell 14%.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen held steady at a 1.0. CTD’s The Doctors strengthened 13% to a 0.9, equalling its season high, and moving ahead of Warner Bros.’ TheReal, which remained at a 0.8.

CTD’s Judge Judy led all of syndication and the courts at a steady 7.4, its second-highest rating of the season.

CTD’s Hot Bench was the only daytime show to hit a new season high, climbing 8% to a 2.6 and moving up to third in daytime after only Judy and Dr. Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis stayed at a 1.8 and a 1.4, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court dropped 8% to a 1.1. Trifecta’s Judge Faith fell 11% to a 0.8.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud slipped 4% to a 7.3 to lead the games for the 38th straight week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 7.1. CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 1% to a new season-high 6.8. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire broke even at a 1.8. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game sagged 7% to a 1.3.

Elsewhere, Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute, renewed for next season, was unchanged at a 1.5.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight dipped 3% to lead the magazines at a 3.6. CTD’s Inside Edition stayed at a 3.2. Warner Bros.’ TMZ faded 6% to a 1.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood was flat at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Extra was the only magazine to improve, advancing 8% to a five-week high 1.4. CTD’s The Insider gave back 8% from its season high in the prior frame to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stood pat at a 0.8 and 0.3, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ off-net sitcom leader, The Big Bang Theory, fell back to earth, dropping 19% to a 5.8 after rocketing 80% in the prior week. Twentieth’s Modern Family remained at a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 4% to a new season high 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly eased 5% to a 2.0. Twentieth’s Family Guy stumbled 42% to a 1.9 after a 267% leap in the prior week. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls deteriorated 22% to a 1.8, tying Twentieth’s Last Man Standing, which slumped 5%. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother introduced a 7% increase to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ The Middle eroded 20% to a 1.2, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which shrank 8%.