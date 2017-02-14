Syndication Ratings: Four Talk Shows Defy Downturn

Four talk shows—Dr. Phil,JerrySpringer, SteveWilkos and Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen—were up or even with last year in the week ended Feb. 5, which included the start of the sweeps on Feb. 2.

CBS Television Distribution’s talk leader Dr. Phil, now in its 15th season, matched its season-high 3.8, adding 3% for the week and 15% for the year. Among women 25-54, Phil also led, gaining 6% for the week to a 1.8.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was unchanged for the week in second place at a 2.4, down 11% from last year at this time. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly, which continues to search for a permanent co-host to replace Michael Strahan, slipped 8% to a new season-low 2.3, down 26% year to year.



NBCUniversal’s SteveHarvey and Maury were flat at a 1.7 and 1.6, respectively, with both shows sagging 6% from last year. Debmar-Mercury’s WendyWilliams was down 12% for both the week and the year to a 1.5. CTD’s RachaelRay, NBCU’s JerrySpringer and NBCU’s SteveWilkos all added 8% to tie at a 1.4. Ray fell 13% from last year at this time, while Springer was up 8% and Wilkos was even. SPT’s Dr. Oz also added 8% for the week to land at a 1.3 but dropped 7% compared to last year.



NBCU’s rookie Harry held steady for the week at a 1.1.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen in its sophomore season held steady for the week and year at a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ The Real reversed most of last week’s gain, sinking 18% for the week and 10% for the year to a 0.9. CTD’s The Doctors declined 11% for the week and 27% from last year to a 0.8.



CTD’s Judge Judy was the only court to gain ground for the week, matching its second-best rating of the season with a 7.5. Judy edged up 1% for the week to top all of syndication for the 22nd time in 27 weeks with one tie.



CTD’s Hot Bench held firm at its season-high 2.6 and ranked third in daytime behind Judy and Phil.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and JudgeMathis both were unchanged at a 1.8 and 1.3, respectively. Twentieth’s DivorceCourt slumped 9% to a 1.0. Trifecta’s JudgeFaith was unchanged at a 0.8 for the fourth straight week.



In access, game shows all were flat to down. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 3% to a 7.4 but finished second in overall syndication behind Judy and led the games for a 41st straight week. Family Feud also led all of first-run syndication among women 25-54 at a 3.4.



CTD’s Wheel of Fortune faded 1% to a 6.9. CTD’s Jeopardy! was flat at a 6.7 Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained at its season-high 1.8 for the fourth time in five weeks. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which will fold at the end of the season, was steady at a 1.4.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute slowed down 7% to a 1.4, matching its season low.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the magazines at a 3.4, down 6% for the week. CTD’s InsideEdition softened 6% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ also skidded 6% to a 1.6. NBCU’s AccessHollywood was flat at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 8% to a 1.2, after being preempted in the eighth-largest market Houston for pre-Super Bowl coverage during the week, tying CTD’s TheInsider, which will end its 13-year run after this season.



Twentieth’s DishNation and Trifecta’s CelebrityPage were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.3, respectively, for the fifth week in a row.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 5.8. Twentieth’s Modern Family finished flat at a 3.2. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.5. Twentieth’s FamilyGuy yielded 5% to a 2.0, tying Twentieth’s rookie Last Man Standing, which stayed at a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls held firm at a 1.9 and 1.8, respectively. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother moved up 7% to a 1.5. SPT’s Seinfeld spiked 8% to a 1.3. Twentieth’s King of the Hill ascended 9% to a 1.2, tying Twentieth’s TheClevelandShow, which stayed at a 1.2.

