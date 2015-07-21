Syndication Ratings: 'Family Feud' Staking Claim Atop Games

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud continued to dominate in the week ended July 12, leading the games for the fifth week in a row, including ties.

Overall, Feud was second only to Judge Judy in households. Feud won by its largest margin yet, buzzing in at a 6.5 live plus same day household ratings average, the show’s highest ratings in 16 weeks. CBS Television’s Jeopardy! picked up 2% to a 6.1, while CTD’s usual leader, Wheel of Fortune landed in third place for a third straight week, although it rebounded 3% rom its season low to a 6.0.

Year to year, Feud was up 41%. Jeopardy! gained 7%, while Wheel added 3%. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained at its season-low 1.6 for the 11th time in 12 weeks, sinking 20% from last year at this time. Debmar-Mercury’s freshman Celebrity Name Game was flat at a 1.3.

In talk, NBCUniversal’s Maury Povich reminded everyone that he’s the king of summer. Maury was the only talker to gain, growing 6% to a 1.9. The top-rated conflict talker outperformed Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres for the first time this season and also took sole possession of third place in households for the first time this year.

Maury, the host of which is 76, also led the talkers among women 18-34 and 18-49 at a 1.1, and tied for first with Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael among women 25-54 at a 1.3.

Meanwhile, Live was the top talker in households for the second straight week with a 2.6, down 4% for the week. CTD’s Dr. Phil, which was again in reruns, also dipped 4% to fall to a new season-low 2.3, although that was still good enough for second place in talk. After Maury, Ellen was fourth with a flat 1.8, matching its season low.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams dropped 11% to a 1.6, after a sharp gain in the prior session. NBCU’s Steve Harvey, in repeats, slipped 12% to a 1.5. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos was unchanged at a 1.4. NBCU’s Jerry Springer slipped 7% to a 1.3, but still had the greatest improvement of any talk show over last year, growing 18%. CTD’s Rachael Ray and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz both remained at a 1.3, tying Springer.

NBCU’s Meredith Vieira was steady at a 0.9, tying fellow rookie Warner Bros.’ The Real and CTD’s The Doctors, both of which dropped 10%.

Meanwhile, in its 15 metered markets, week two of Twentieth’s four-week Boris and Nicole test run averaged a 0.7 rating/2 share. That was down 36% from its average lead-in and off 13% compared to its year-ago time period average, which included last July’s test of Hollywood Today Live and reruns of Warner Bros.’ now canceled Bethenny in its three largest markets.

Among women 25-54, Boris and Nicole fell 25% from week one to a 0.6/4. This was down 25% from its 0.8 rating/6 share lead-in but still up 20% from last July’s time period average of 0.5/3.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition paired off to lead the magazines, tying at a 2.9. ET dipped 3%, while Inside Edition was flat. Warner Bros.’ TMZ and NBCU’s Access Hollywood both were also unchanged at a 1.7 and 1.5, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 8% to a new season-low 1.2, tying CTD’s The Insider, which was steady. Twentieth’s Dish Nation was flat at a 1.0 for the eighth week in a row, while Trifecta’s OK! TV remained at a 0.2.

Elsewhere, MGM’s viral video show, RightThisMinute, eroded 8% to a new season-low 1.2.

CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts by a long-shot, rising 3% to a 6.6 to also top the overall syndication chart in households for the ninth time in the past 11 weeks. Judy’s brainchild Hot Bench jumped 5% to a 2.0 with an all-repeat week and ranked second among the courts.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.6. Twentieth’s Divorce Court slumped 7% to a 1.3, tying Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, which was flat. MGM’s Paternity Court gained 9% to a 1.2, while Trifecta’s rookie Judge Faith was flat at a 0.7 for the fifth consecutive week.

CTD’s The Big Bang Theory bounced back after falling to a season low in the previous frame with a 6% jump to a 5.1 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Modern Family finished 3% higher at a 3.1 Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men recovered 4% from its all-time low to a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy gave back 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ freshman Mike & Molly moved up 5% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother rebounded 18% from a season low to a 2.0. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.9 for the fifth consecutive week. Warner Bros.’ The Middle was unchanged at a 1.8. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show softened 6% to a 1.5, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat.