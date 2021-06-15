Syndication Ratings: ‘Family Feud’ Remains on Top Despite Disrupted Holiday Week

'Family Feud,' hosted by Steve Harvey, has led all of syndication for four straight weeks.

Family Feud managed to stay atop both the games and all of syndication at a steady 5.4 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, outplaying the game shows for the seventh straight week and all of syndication for the fourth.

Overall, syndication battled preemptions in the week that began with Memorial Day and ended June 6 with not a single first-strip advancing.

In daytime, shows cleared on NBC stations were aced by four hours of coverage of the French Open tennis tournament on Memorial Day. On June 1, all network affiliates were affected by President Joe Biden’s televised remarks on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, while in Los Angeles news of a fire-station shooting in Agua Dulce, Calif. knocked out six hours of regular daytime programming. In addition, some shows did not air in top market New York on June 2 due to a New York City mayoral debate.

Following Debmar-Mercury’s Steve Harvey-starrer, CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! skidded 4% to a 4.9 with guest host Mayim Bialik. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune slowed 2% to a 4.7, its lowest rating since the holiday week ended Dec. 27, 2020.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 13% to a 0.7, equalling its series low. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 0.4 for the fifth time in six weeks.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute sustained a series-low 0.6 for an 11th straight week.

Four of the top five magazines fell back after all four had forged ahead in the prior week. CMV’s Inside Edition eroded 9% to a new season-low 2.0. CMV’s Entertainment Tonight eased 10% to a 1.9. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood relinquished 20% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was unchanged at a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra gave back 14% to a 0.6. CMV’s DailyMailTV posted a second straight 0.5. Fox’s Dish Nation declined 33% to a new season-low 0.2 after 39 consecutive weeks at a 0.3.

In daytime, shows bore the brunt of the holiday week’s preemptions and cut-ins.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan retained a 1.7, resisting the downdraft and topping talk for a fourth straight week, including one tie with CMV’s Dr. Phil. Live has now finished first or tied for first in 33 of the past 39 weeks. Among women 25-54, season-to-date leader Live also led with a 0.7.

In repeats, Dr. Phil slipped 6% to a second place 1.5 in households.

NBCU’s Maury mustered a 1.0 for the third week in a row. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams weakened 10% to a 0.9. NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson ran into numerous preemptions and pulled back 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which dropped 20% to match its series low. Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall and CMV’s veteran Rachael Ray receded 13% to a 0.7, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which stayed at a 0.7 for the ninth time in ten weeks.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz skidded 17% to a 0.5, equalling its series low. CMV’s rookie Drew Barrymore backtracked 20% to a 0.4 in a second week of repeats. Warner Bros.’ The Real rumbled to a 0.3 for the third straight week. CMV’s The Doctors delivered a series-low 0.2 for the fifteenth consecutive week, tying the out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which stayed put for a 39th straight week.

CMV’s Judge Judy dipped 6% to a 4.9, leading the courts and taking second place in overall syndication in a tie with Jeopardy!.

CMV’s Hot Bench went into five days of repeats and softened 7% to a new season-low 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis and NBCU’s Judge Jerry were all on par with the prior week at a 0.8, 0.6 and 0.6, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court sank 17% to a 0.5. Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.2 for the eighth week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory fizzled 8% to a new series low 2.2 but still led all the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 12% to a new season-low 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Disney’s Modern Family, SPT’s The Goldbergs, Disney’s Family Guy and SPT’s Seinfeld all were stable at a 1.0, 0.9, 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls appreciated 14% to a 0.8, tying Seinfeld. Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom and Mike & Molly all maintained a 0.7 for a third straight week.