Syndication Ratings: Entertainment Mags Up With Emmys

CBS Television's magazine trio -- Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition and The Insider - all scored their highest ratings in weeks due to their coverage of the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 23.

ET remained the genre leader, up 6% for the week to a 3.8 live plus same day household ratings average in the week ending Sept. 30, according to Nielsen Media Research. That's ET's best ratings since the week ending March 5, when ET featured coverage of the Feb. 27 Academy Awards. On Monday, Sept. 24, the day after the Emmys, ET's ratings spiked 17% to a 4.2.

Inside Edition added 7% to a 3.1, which was that show's best rating in 22 weeks and good enough to tie it for sixth place amongst all syndicated shows.

Warner Bros.' TMZ, NBCU's Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.' Extra all were on par with the prior week at a 1.9, 1.7 and 1.5, respectively, all remaining at their strongest levels of the new season.

CTD's The Insider, expected to be rebranded in January as omg! NOW, grew 7% to a 1.5, that show's highest rating in seven weeks. Twentieth's new entry, Dish Nation, rose 13% to a 0.9.

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil widened its lead over its closest talk competitor by 24%, the show's largest margin of victory since the May sweep. Dr. Phil was even at a 3.1 for the current week, holding the 19% increase that it earned in the prior frame, and up 3% over last year at this time. Dr. Phil also was the top-rated talker in the key women 25-54 demographic, improving 6% to a 1.7 and beating NBC''s Maury, which came in second at a 1.6.

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael dipped 4% from the prior week to a 2.5.

Sony's Dr. Oz tacked on 4% for the week to a 2.4, landing in third place among the talkers, although Oz fell 17% for the year, marking talk's largest year-to-year decline.

Warner Bros.' Ellen and NBCU's Maury both slipped 4%, dipping to a 2.3 and 2.2, respectively.

CTD's Rachael Ray was off 6% to a 1.5, but had talk's largest year-to-year increase, improving 7%. CTD's The Doctors gained 8% from the prior week to a 1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos, both of which were flat. Warner Bros.' Anderson Live! grew the most of any veteran talker, jumping 10% for the week to a 1.1. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and Jeremy Kyle both were flat at a 1.0 and 0.5, respectively.

Among the closely-watched rookies, Disney-ABC's Katie remained steady for the week at a 1.8. NBCU's Steve Harvey also held at a 1.3 in households, but jumped 25% among women 25-54 to a 1.0, tying Katie in the key demo. Twentieth's Ricki Lake -- which replaced executive producer Lisa Kridos with Ricki vet Gail Steinberg, whose new shows will start airing Oct. 22 -- added 14% to a 0.8. CTD's Jeff Probst was steady at a 0.7. NBCU's Trisha gained 25% to a 0.5, or one-tenth of a ratings point, in its second week.

CTD's Judge Judy returned to the top of the syndication charts, leading all shows at a 6.8, its highest rating in 19 weeks, up 1% for the week and the year. CTD's Judge Joe Brown came in a distant second, growing 8% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at 1.8. Twentieth's Judge Alex added 14% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis grew 7% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Divorce Court climbed 8% to a 1.4. Entertainment Studios' America's Court and Justice for All both were flat at a 0.9 and 0.5, respectively, while We the People recovered 50% from its series-low 0.2 to a 0.3.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! each were unchanged from the prior week at a 6.3 and 5.6, respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud continued its rise, adding 5% to hit a 4.2. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire also added 5% to a 2.3, while NBCU's rookie Baggage fell 5% to a 1.0 in its second week.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory gave back 7% for the week to a 6.5. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men added 4% for the week to a 4.9, although the show is down 26% from last year at this time. Twentieth's Family Guy eased 3% to a 3.6. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother lost 12% to a 2.2, tying Sony's Seinfeld, which was flat. Twentieth's King of the Hill climbed 5% to a 2.1. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond rallied 6% to a 1.9, tying Warner Bros.' Friends, which was flat.