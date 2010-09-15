Syndication ratings: Emmy Awards Assist Access Mags

The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards gave some

entertainment magazines an assist in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 5, the

official first week of the 2010-11 television season, according to Nielsen

Media Research.

CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight was the genre's most improved, jumping 9%

after the Aug. 29 Emmy broadcast to a 3.7 live plus same day household ratings

average, according to Nielsen. The magazine's Emmy coverage on Monday, Aug. 30,

earned it a 21% increase on the day.

CTD's Inside Edition

improved 4% for the week to a 2.7. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood was unchanged at a 1.7, tying Warner Bros.' TMZ, which slipped 6%. Warner Bros' Extra, which has moved to new production

space in Hollywood's Grove shopping complex, advanced 7% to a 1.6. CTD's The Insider held steady at a 1.5.

Otherwise, the week leading into Labor Day was marked by numerous

preemptions due to coverage of preseason NFL football and the U.S. Open Tennis

tournament.

Most daytime shows were little changed, although none of the

talk shows declined as they headed into their season openers. CTD's Dr. Phil saw the most growth of any show

in daytime syndication, surging 16% from the prior week to a 2.2, the show's highest

rating in eight weeks, to take second place in the genre behind CTD's Oprah. Phil's best day was an original episode on family relationships,

which jumped 37% to a 2.6 on Aug. 31.

Oprah inched up 3%

to a 3.0. In third place, Disney-ABC's Live

with Regis and Kelly was flat at a 2.1. NBC Universal's Maury was unchanged at a 2.0, tying Sony's

Dr. Oz for fourth place. Oz was up 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres gained 7% to a 1.6. CTD's

The Doctors, NBCU's Jerry Springer, CTD's Rachael Ray, NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury's

Wendy Williams all remained even at a 1.4, 1.4, 1.3, 1.2, and 1.0,

respectively.

CTD's Judge Judy remained atop the court shows and was the

highest rated show in all of daytime syndication for the 23rd time in

25 weeks with a 4.1. That's down 2% from the prior week but up 11% from last

year. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown dipped 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' People's

Court lost 6% to a new season low 1.7, tying Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis, which

gained 6%. Twentieth's Judge Alex was flat at a 1.3, tying Twentieth's Divorce

Court, which jumped 8%. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro trailed at an unchanged

1.1.

Game shows were mostly flat, with only Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud showing signs of life, gaining 7% to a 1.6. CTD's genre leader

Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.8. CTD's Jeopardy! faded 2% to a 4.8. Disney-ABC's

Who Wants to be Millionaire and Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader

each were unchanged at a 2.2 and 1.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.' Two and

a Half Men remained the off-net sitcom leader at an unchanged 4.3. Twentieth's

Family Guy and CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond continued to

duke it out for second place, tying this week with Raymond sliding 3% to a 3.0 and Family

Guy holding steady. NBCU's The Office

fell 4% to a 2.7. Sony's Seinfeld stayed

steady at a 2.6. Warner Bros.' George

Lopez rebounded 25% to a 2.5 after a 17% drop the prior week. Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at a 2.2.

Among the new nationally syndicated first-run entries, which

debuted Monday, Sept. 13, CTD's Swift Justice

with Nancy Grace held steady at a 1.1 rating/3 share weighted metered

market average, according to Nielsen, even with its lead-in and off 8% from its

year-ago time period average.

Sony's Nate Berkus

fell 8% in day two to a 1.1/4, down 8% from its lead-in but up 10% from last

year's time period averages.

(Note that ratings

for the syndication premieres will change significantly when the national ratings

come out on Tuesday, Sept. 28.)