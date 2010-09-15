Syndication ratings: Emmy Awards Assist Access Mags
The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards gave some
entertainment magazines an assist in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 5, the
official first week of the 2010-11 television season, according to Nielsen
Media Research.
CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight was the genre's most improved, jumping 9%
after the Aug. 29 Emmy broadcast to a 3.7 live plus same day household ratings
average, according to Nielsen. The magazine's Emmy coverage on Monday, Aug. 30,
earned it a 21% increase on the day.
CTD's Inside Edition
improved 4% for the week to a 2.7. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood was unchanged at a 1.7, tying Warner Bros.' TMZ, which slipped 6%. Warner Bros' Extra, which has moved to new production
space in Hollywood's Grove shopping complex, advanced 7% to a 1.6. CTD's The Insider held steady at a 1.5.
Otherwise, the week leading into Labor Day was marked by numerous
preemptions due to coverage of preseason NFL football and the U.S. Open Tennis
tournament.
Most daytime shows were little changed, although none of the
talk shows declined as they headed into their season openers. CTD's Dr. Phil saw the most growth of any show
in daytime syndication, surging 16% from the prior week to a 2.2, the show's highest
rating in eight weeks, to take second place in the genre behind CTD's Oprah. Phil's best day was an original episode on family relationships,
which jumped 37% to a 2.6 on Aug. 31.
Oprah inched up 3%
to a 3.0. In third place, Disney-ABC's Live
with Regis and Kelly was flat at a 2.1. NBC Universal's Maury was unchanged at a 2.0, tying Sony's
Dr. Oz for fourth place. Oz was up 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres gained 7% to a 1.6. CTD's
The Doctors, NBCU's Jerry Springer, CTD's Rachael Ray, NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury's
Wendy Williams all remained even at a 1.4, 1.4, 1.3, 1.2, and 1.0,
respectively.
CTD's Judge Judy remained atop the court shows and was the
highest rated show in all of daytime syndication for the 23rd time in
25 weeks with a 4.1. That's down 2% from the prior week but up 11% from last
year. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown dipped 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' People's
Court lost 6% to a new season low 1.7, tying Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis, which
gained 6%. Twentieth's Judge Alex was flat at a 1.3, tying Twentieth's Divorce
Court, which jumped 8%. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro trailed at an unchanged
1.1.
Game shows were mostly flat, with only Debmar-Mercury's
Family Feud showing signs of life, gaining 7% to a 1.6. CTD's genre leader
Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.8. CTD's Jeopardy! faded 2% to a 4.8. Disney-ABC's
Who Wants to be Millionaire and Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader
each were unchanged at a 2.2 and 1.2, respectively.
Warner Bros.' Two and
a Half Men remained the off-net sitcom leader at an unchanged 4.3. Twentieth's
Family Guy and CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond continued to
duke it out for second place, tying this week with Raymond sliding 3% to a 3.0 and Family
Guy holding steady. NBCU's The Office
fell 4% to a 2.7. Sony's Seinfeld stayed
steady at a 2.6. Warner Bros.' George
Lopez rebounded 25% to a 2.5 after a 17% drop the prior week. Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at a 2.2.
Among the new nationally syndicated first-run entries, which
debuted Monday, Sept. 13, CTD's Swift Justice
with Nancy Grace held steady at a 1.1 rating/3 share weighted metered
market average, according to Nielsen, even with its lead-in and off 8% from its
year-ago time period average.
Sony's Nate Berkus
fell 8% in day two to a 1.1/4, down 8% from its lead-in but up 10% from last
year's time period averages.
(Note that ratings
for the syndication premieres will change significantly when the national ratings
come out on Tuesday, Sept. 28.)
