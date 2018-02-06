Syndication Ratings: 'Ellen' Celebrates Host's 60th Birthday With Strong Ratings

Headed into the February sweep, most syndies were down as shows prepared to roll out originals for the Feb. 1 - Feb. 28 ratings period.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGenereskicked off the sweep with two high-rated episodes in celebration of the host’s 60th birthday. On Thursday, Feb. 1, Michelle Obama granted her first post-White House interview to the show, which scored a 3.4 rating/9 share weighted metered market household average, according to Nielsen Media Research. On Friday, Feb. 2, Jennifer Aniston came by and averaged a 3.3/9 in the 56 metered markets.



Those two days were up 36% and 32%, respectively, compared to Ellen’s Feb. 2017 sweep average.



Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Ellen turned in a 1.7/11 and a 1.5/10 in the 25 Local People Meter markets on Thursday and Friday.



In the week ended January 28, however, Ellen saw a 7% drop to a second-place 2.5 live plus same day rating in households.



CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil led the talkers for the73rd week in a row, including one tie, with a 3% dip to a 3.4. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil also led with a 1.5.



In third place, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryanretreated 12% to a 2.3.



NBCU’s Maury also shed 12% to a 1.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams lost 7% to a 1.4, tying NBCU’s Steve, which also dropped 7%. CTD’s Rachael Ray receded 7% to a 1.3. NBCU’s conflict talkers Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos both deteriorated 8% to a 1.2, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was flat for a fifth straight week.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen was the category’s most improved show compared to last year, gaining 10% to match its season high 1.1, which holding steady for the week.



NBCU’s Harry held firm at a 0.9. CTD’s The Doctors dropped 11% to a 0.8 to tie Warner Bros.’ The Real, which remained at a 0.8 for the week, falling 27% from last year.



CTD’s newcomer DailyMailTV fell back 8% from its season high in the prior week to a 1.1. Among women 25-54, Mail dropped 17% to a 0.5, tying Twentieth’s Page Six TVin the key demo. Page Six TV held firm at a 0.8 in households.



Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was flat at a 0.5 in households and a 0.3 among women 25-54. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps,remained at a 0.3 in households for a 19th straight week, with a flat 0.2 in the demo.



Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, starring Steve Harvey,heldat a 7.4 to beat out Judge Judy for the syndication lead for the first time in a month.



CTD’s Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune remained tied for a second week with both shows slowing 3% to a 6.9. Further back, Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire depreciated 5% to a 1.8.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThis Minute tumbled 12% to a 1.5, tying NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline, which sagged 6%.



Magazines finally tapped the brakes on a bit, with the top four of five dropping back.



CTD’s Inside Edition, which received upgrades in key markets at the start of the season, led the group for a second straight week although its ratings eroded 3% for the week to a 3.3. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was close behind at a 3.2, softening 9%. Warner Bros.’ TMZ logged a 1.5, sliding 6% for the week and 12% from last year at this time. NBCU’s Access, which had risen 33% over the prior three sessions, gave back 13% to a 1.4.



Warner Bros.’ Extra was the only magazine in the top five that managed to avoid a downturn, holding steady for the week and year at a 1.3, its second highest rating of the season.



Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a 0.3 for a 13th straight week.



CTD’s Judge Judy dipped 4% to stay well ahead of the court competition at a 7.3, but ceded the syndie lead to Feud. CTD’s HotBench backed off 8% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court surrendered 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 8% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was on par with the prior week at a 1.0, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith fell 14% to a 0.6.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory faded 4% to a 5.5. Twentieth’s Modern Family finished 4% higher to match its season high at a 2.7. SPT’s rookie The Goldbergs held at a 1.9 for third place overall in households.



Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stumbled 10% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Twentieth’s Family Guy remained at a 1.7 and 1.6, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly weakened 12% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls relinquished 8% to a 1.2, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which stayed put. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show was unchanged at a 1.1, tying Warner Bros.’ newcomer Mom, which backed off 8%. This year’s other off-net rookie, CTD’s The Game, broke even at a flat 0.5.

