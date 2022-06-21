Syndication Ratings: ‘Dr. Phil’ Ties ‘Live’ for Talk Lead

'Dr. Phil' tied with 'Live' in households and women 25-54 in the week ended June 12.

Dr. Phil and Live with Kelly and Ryan tied for the talk lead in the week ended June 12, a session in which all of the top-10 talkers were steady to higher and six shows scored double-digit increases.

CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil spiked 7% to a 1.5 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen, tying Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for first place in talk.

Despite being in repeats for all five days, Dr. Phil also grew 7% from last year at this time. Live, which had been in sole possession of the talk lead for the prior two weeks, held steady.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil and Live also tied at a 0.5.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson took third, advancing 13% both for the week and year to a 0.9.

Kelly Clarkson was syndication’s most-honored show at Saturday’s 49th annual Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards, winning in five different categories. The Daytime Emmys will air live on CBS on Friday, June 24, where Clarkson is also up for outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk show host.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which has ended its original run after 19 seasons, rose 14% from the prior week to a 0.8.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s out-of-production conflict talker Maury and CBS’s Rachael Ray all rebounded 17% to a 0.7. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos climbed 20% to a 0.6, tying Debmar-Mercury’s stable Wendy Williams, which was guest-hosted by Michael Rapaport.

CBS’s renewed Drew Barrymore stayed put at a 0.5 during the week and won two Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday.

Sony Pictures Television’s short-lived The Good Dish, Debmar-Mercury’s exiting Nick Cannon and NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer all stayed at a 0.3. Warner Bros.’s retiring The Real receded 33% to a 0.2, tying CBS’ concluding The Doctors, which was flat for the 66th straight week.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy jumped 10% to a five-week high 4.6 to easily lead the court shows and rank as syndication’s number-three show overall, behind only Jeopardy! and Feud.

CBS’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court and NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry were all steady at a 1.3, 0.8, 0.5, 0.4 and 0.4, respectively. Wrigley Media’s renewed rookie Relative Justice retreated 25% to a 0.3.

Jeopardy! climbed 8% to lead the games and all of syndication at a 5.2, after having fallen into second place in the prior week by a tenth of a ratings point. Family Feud was a close second, sprinting 4% to a 5.1. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune inched up 2% to a 4.5.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno leaped 14% to a 0.8, while Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 14% to a 0.6. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask attained a second-straight 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute clocked a 0.5 for a second week.

Magazines remained consistent. CBS’s leader Inside Edition gained 11% to a 2.1, while sister show Entertainment Tonight, in second place, retained a 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’s canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all held their ground at a 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcom universe although it collapsed 5% to a 1.8, matching its series low. Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ newcomer Young Sheldon, Disney’s Family Guy and Modern Family, Sony’s The Goldbergs and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men all maintained at a 1.1, 0.8, 0.7, 0.7, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Sony’s Seinfeld was even Steven for a ninth straight week at a 0.6. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mom and Mike and Molly and Disney’s Black-ish all finished with a 0.5. ■