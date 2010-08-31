Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Rises in Slow Summer Week

CBS

Television Distribution's Dr. Phil was the only daytime show in

syndication to improve in the week ending August 22, gaining 5% to a 2.0 live

plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Audience

levels fell by more than one million viewers during the slow summer week, in

which many people were on vacation or at the beach.

Among

the rest of the talk shows, CTD's Oprah declined to its lowest

rating in four weeks, sliding 6% to a 3.0. Disney-ABC's Live with

Regis and Kelly sank 4% to a new season low 2.2. NBC Universal's Maury

dropped 5% to a 2.0, tying Dr. Phil for third place. Sony's Dr.

Oz declined 5% to a 1.9. NBCU's Jerry Springer, Warner

Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres, CTD's The Doctors and

CTD's Rachael Ray all were flat at 1.5, 1.5, 1.4 and 1.3,

respectively. NBCU's Steve Wilkos fell 7% to a 1.3.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams hit a new season low 0.9, down

10%. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha Stewart,

which are both wrapping their runs, each were unchanged at a 0.6 and 0.5,

respectively.

CTD's

Judge Judy led daytime for the 21st time in the past 23

weeks, despite dipping 2% to a 4.1. CTD's Judge Joe Brown and

Warner Bros.' People's Court held steady at a 2.0 and 1.8,

respectively. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis skidded 12% to a 1.5.

Twentieth's Judge Alex was flat at a 1.3. Twentieth's Divorce

Court declined 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro

and Litton's Street Court, which also is ending its run, each were

unchanged at a 1.0 and 0.5, respectively.

Game

shows were quiet. CTD's Wheel of Fortune slipped 2% to a 5.7.

CTD's Jeopardy! dropped to a new season low 4.7, with a 4% loss.

Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire rose 5% to a 2.3.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud and Twentieth's Are You

Smarter than a Fifth Grader each were flat at a 1.5 and a 1.2,

respectively.

Magazines

all were down or flat. CTD's Entertainment Tonight led the genre

with a 3.4, off 6% to a new season low. CTD's Inside Edition and

Warner Bros.' TMZ each were unchanged at a 2.7 and 1.7,

respectively. NBCU's Access Hollywood fell 6% to a 1.6.

CTD's The Insider also slipped 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.' Extra

faded 7% to a new season low 1.4.

Off-net

sitcoms were mixed. CTD's Two and a Half Men gained 5% to a 4.4.

Twentieth's Family Guy and CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

remained even week to week at a 3.1. NBCU's newcomer The Office

scored its highest ratings in four weeks, growing 4% to a 2.7. Sony's Seinfeld

added 4% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was down 8% to a

2.4. Twentieth's King of the Hill eased 4% to a 2.2. Warner

Bros.' Friends was unchanged at a 2.1.