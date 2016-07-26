Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Returns to Top of Talkers With Week of Originals

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil returned to the talk lead in the week ending July 17, taking a break from repeats to air a week of originals and improving 18% to a 2.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That’s the biggest weekly increase of any strip in syndication and Dr. Phil’s best numbers since the week of June 6. Dr. Phil also led talk among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, gaining 30% to a 1.3.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly, which had been first or tied for first in talk for the prior six weeks, dipped 4% to a 2.5 for second place.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Maury remained at their season-low marks of 1.7 and 1.5, respectively. NBCU’s Steve Harvey recovered 7% to a 1.5, tying Maury, after falling to a new season low in the previous frame.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos were unchanged at a 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz remained at its all-time series low 1.2 for a fifth straight week. CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 8% to a new season low 1.1, tying NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which was stable at a 1.1. CTD’s The Doctors held steady at a 0.8.

Warner Bros.’ The Real receded 13% to a new series-low 0.7 and dropped 30% from last year at this time. That was the second-largest annual loss of any talker after NBCU’s out-of-production Meredith Vieira, which was unchanged at a 0.6 and down 33% from last year.

In the metered markets, summer test The Preachers averaged a 0.8 rating/2 share after two weeks of a three-week test in ten metered markets. The panel talk show that features several men of faith bowed July 11 and thus far is unchanged from its average lead-in and up 14% from its year-ago time period average, which included repeats of The Real in three markets and last summer’s test of Boris and Nicole in four. Among women 25-54, The Preachers posted a 0.4/3, down 50% from last year’s time periods.

Ratings are not so strong for another test, SoMe, which is averaging a 0.3/1 across six metered markets with double runs in New York and Los Angeles after launching on July 11. That performance is down 40% compared to both the show’s lead-in and year-ago time-period averages. Among women 25-54, SoMe is averaging a 0.2/1, down 50% from last year at this time.

Unlike the other two strips in trial mode, Page Six TV is airing in access in three of seven test markets, including top market New York. In the first week of its three-week trial, which debuted July 18, Page Six TV averaged a 1.0/2, down 41% from its lead-in, and off 29% from its year-ago time periods, where the comparison show was Twentieth’s Dish Nation in more than half of its markets.

Among women 25-54, Page Six TV earned a 0.6/3, declining 33% from last year at this time.

Back in the national ratings, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily was in repeats all week but held firm at a 0.8. Disney-ABC’s soon-to-conclude FABLife was flat at a 0.6, while NBCU’s Crazy Talk, also ending soon, dropped 20% to a 0.4.

CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts with a steady 6.5 and grew 2% from last year at this time, even though it was in reruns for two of the five days.

CTD’s Hot Bench, which was in repeats on four days, held firm at a 2.2 and improved 10% from last year at this time. Hot Bench ranked fourth in daytime after tying Dr. Phil for third place in the previous session.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis both stayed at a 1.7 and 1.3, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court deteriorated 18% to a new series-low 0.9—the lowest number the series has hit in 17 years—and eroded 36% from the same week last year, the largest year-to-year decline of any syndicated strip. Trifecta’s Judge Faith faded 13% to a 0.7.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud outplayed all games for the 12th week in a row, and continued to lead all syndies with a 3% advance to a 7.0. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune rebounded 9% to a 5.8, after hitting a new season low in the prior week. CTD’s Jeopardy!, which had tied Wheel in the prior session, slipped to third place, although it climbed 6% to a 5.6.

Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game was steady at a 1.3 for the seventh straight week. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was unchanged at a 1.2, but down 25% from last year.

Viral video show RightThisMinute increased 10% to a 1.1.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight rose 8% to a three-week high 2.8, tying CTD’s Inside Edition, which also added 8%, for first place. Warner Bros.’ TMZ tumbled 7% to a 1.4, tying NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which picked up 8%. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 1.2. CTD’s The Insider rallied 11% to a 1.0, reclaiming its position from Twentieth’s Dish Nation, which slipped 10% to a 0.9. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 for the 16th consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ off-net sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory sank 6% to a new season low 4.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 4% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gained 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly stood pat at a 1.8. SPT’s Seinfeld sagged 6% to a 1.6, tying Twentieth’s steady The Cleveland Show and Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which moved ahead 7%. Rounding out the top ten was Twentieth’s King of the Hill, flat at a 1.3.