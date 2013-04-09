Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Reclaims Talk Lead

CBS Television Distribution'sDr. Phil made a big comeback in the syndie

session ending March 31, growing 17% from the prior week to 2.8 live plus same

day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, marking the

largest increase of any strip in syndication.



Philalso returned to the top of the talk pack in

households and among women 25-54, scoring a 1.6 in daytime's key demographic,

with a week of three originals and two repeats.





The rest of

syndication showed little movement in an otherwise slow week.





Out of the 17

talkers, only five improved from the prior week. Besides Phil, the jumpers included Warner Bros.' Ellen,

CTD's The Doctors, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams and

NBCUniversal's rookie Steve Harvey.





The Easter

holiday week, which included Passover and Good Friday, combined with CBS'

coverage of the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament continued to make

things tough on syndies.





Disney-ABC's Live!

with Kelly and Michael, in second place, turned in another solid

performance, remaining even at a 2.5. That was true as well for Sony Pictures

Television's Dr. Oz, which remained in third place at

a steady 2.3.



Ellen, although still in

repeats, gained 11% to a 2.1, tying NBCU's Maury, which

dipped 5% but still led all talkers among young women 18-49 and 18-34 with a

1.4 and 1.3, respectively.



The

Doctorsgrew 8% to a 1.4,

tying CTD's Rachael Ray and NBCU's Jerry

Springer, both of

which were even. NBCU's Steve Wilkosalso was flat at a 1.3, tying Wendy

Williams, which added 8%.





Warner

Bros.' Anderson Live remained at a 1.0, while

Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle was last at a 0.4, down 20%. Neither

of those shows will return next season.





NBCU's Steve

Harvey was the only

freshman talker to gain for the week, advancing 7% to a 1.5. Harveyalso beat Disney-ABC's rookie leader, Katie,

in viewers for the first time, with an average of 2.12 million viewers versusKatie's 2.05 million, up 8% from the prior week. Harvey also is the rookie leader among the key female

demographics with a 0.5 among women 18-34, a 0.7 among women 18-49 and a 0.9

among women 25-54.



Katie, in reruns for three

of the five days, remained flat for the week at a 1.6. On Monday, April 8,

however,Katiefeatured

a reunion of the cast of The Mary Tyler MooreShow that soared 38% in the metered markets

from the prior Monday to a 2.2 rating/7 share, up 16% from the show's

season-to-date average. The episode featured original cast members Valerie

Harper, who was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, Cloris Leachman,

Betty White, Georgia Engle and of course, Mary Tyler Moore.





The other

rookie talkers - CTD's Jeff Probst, Twentieth's RickiLakeand NBCU's Trisha--

all were steady at a 0.7, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively.





CTD's Judge

Judywas the

only court show to be up for both the week and the year, scoring a 6.8, up 3%

from the prior week and 1% from the same week last year.





CTD's Judge

Joe Brown, which will end its run after this season, dropped 8% to

a 2.2, and was a very distant second behind Judy. Warner Bros.' People's Court, Warner Bros.' Judge

Mathisand

Twentieth's Judge Alexall were flat at a 1.8, 1.4 and

1.3, respectively. Twentieth's Divorce Courtdropped 8% to a 1.2.

Entertainment Studios' trio of court shows -- America's Court, newcomer Justice

for Alland

sophomore We the People -- all were unchanged at a 0.7, 0.4

and 0.2, respectively.





The only

magazine strip to grow for the week was NBCUniversal's Access

Hollywood, which added 6% to a 1.8, the show's highest rating since

the week of March 4.





CTD's

leader, Entertainment Tonight, dropped 5% to a

3.6, although it was the only magazine to improve from last year at this time,

gaining 3%. CTD'sInside Edition,

Warner Bros.' TMZ and

recently renewed Extra, and CTD's rebooted omg!

Insiderall

were steady at a 2.8, 1.9, 1.5 and 1.4, respectively. Twentieth's rookie, Dish

Nation, held a 1.0.





Game shows

all were flat to down. CTD's leader Wheel of Fortune dipped 1% to a 7.2. CTD's Jeopardy! weakened 2% to a 5.9. Debmar-Mercury'sFamily Feud faded 2% to a 4.8. Disney-ABC's Who

Wants to be a Millionaire and

NBCU's newcomer Baggage were

unchanged at a 2.4 and a 1.1, respectively.





Warner

Bros.' syndication leader, The Big Bang Theory, was flat for the

week at a 7.4, remaining far and away the leader among the off-net sitcoms.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men lost 2% to a 4.7. Twentieth's Family

Guy gave back 3% to a

new season-low 3.3. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother eroded 8% to a 2.4.

Twentieth'sKing of the Hill descended 4% to a 2.3. SPT's Seinfeld slipped 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.' Friendsfell 9% to a 2.0, tying CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond, which rallied 11% to a 2.0.



