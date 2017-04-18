Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Moves Up in Otherwise Quiet Week

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil was one of the few shows in the week ending April 9 to see both weekly and annual gains.

Phil’s bump was anchored by an exclusive interview with actress Mischa Barton on Monday, April 3, in which she discussed discovering that her ex-boyfriend had attempted to sell a sex tape in which she was featured.



Phil climbed 6% for both the week and the year to a four-week high 3.3 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and extended its streak of first-place talk finishes to 31 weeks. Dr. Phil was the sole talk show to outperform last year and also led talk among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.4.



Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly returned to live episodes after two weeks of repacked or repurposed episodes with a steady 2.2 to take second place among the talkers for an eighth straight week.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres picked up 11% for the week to a third-place 2.1.



NBCUniversal’s Maury maintained its 1.6 for a fourth consecutive week. NBCU’s Steve Harvey was flat at a 1.5, rounding out the top five.



The remaining nine talkers were tightly knit, separated by just half a rating point. NBCU’s SteveWilkos weakened 7% for the week to a 1.3, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which recovered 8% for the week from a season low set in the prior week.



Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was unchanged at a 1.2, tying NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which was flat. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, in reruns for a second week, dropped back 8% to a new season-low 1.1. NBCU’s rookie Harry, in repeats for part of the week, held steady at a 1.0, tying Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, which also held steady. CTD’s The Doctors, in reruns all week, maintained its 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which rebounded 14%.



CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts and all of syndication with a steady 6.7, even though the show was in repeats on two of the five days.



Otherwise, the rest of court was in a trench for the week. CTD’s Hot Bench aired encore episodes all week and declined 9% to a new season-low 2.1. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slid 6% to a 1.5, matching its season low. Warner Bros.’ JudgeMathis also equaled its season low, dropping 8% to 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith both were flat at a 1.0 and 0.8, respectively.



Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud remained at an 18-week low 6.4 for the second straight week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune faded 3% to a 6.1. CTD’s Jeopardy! also softened 3% to a 5.9. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was in the red, down 6% to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury’s soon-to-end Celebrity Name Game showed some spark, advancing 8% to a 1.3.



Elsewhere, Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute stayed at its season-low 1.4 for a third straight week.



CTD’s EntertainmentTonight led the magazines for the 36th week in a row with a steady 3.1. CTD’s Inside Edition eroded 7% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was unchanged at a 1.5. NBCU’s Access Hollywood added 8% to return to a 1.4 for the fourth time in five weeks after declining to a season low in the prior week. Warner Bros.’ Extra grew 9% to a 1.2. CTD’s The Insider, which will depart after this season,was unchanged at a 1.0. Twentieth’s Dish Nation remained at a 0.8 for the 13th time in the past 14 weeks. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted its regular 0.3 for the 14th straight week.



The top-ten off-net sitcoms found the road bumpy, with none moving into positive territory for the week and all of the vets down from last year. Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory lost 8% to a 4.8. Twentieth’s Modern Family faded 3% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved 8% lower to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Twentieth’s Family Guy both remained at a 1.8. Twentieth’s rookie Last Man Standing slipped 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls dropped 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother declined 8% to a 1.1, matching its series low and tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat.

