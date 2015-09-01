Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Finishes Season as Top Talker for Fourth Consecutive Year

Updated, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, 2:19 pm PT

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil ended the syndicated TV season, which wrapped on Sunday, Aug. 30, as daytime’s top talker for the four year in a row.

Phil closed out its season with a genre-leading 3.2 most-current household average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Phil also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.7.

In second place for the season was Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael at a 2.9, that show’s best showing in eight years.

For the week ending Aug. 23, in which virtually all of syndication was in repeats, Dr. Phil led the talkers with a 4% gain to a 2.6. Live, which wasn’t live for the week, followed with a 4% dip to a 2.5.

NBCUniversal’s Maury continued its summer hot streak, taking third place for the week with a 6% advance to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Ellen and NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey each were steady at a 1.7 and 1.5, respectively. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz jumped 8% to a 1.3, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which slipped 8%, and NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which was flat.

All other talkers were unchanged for the week: Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, CTD’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Meredith Vieira, Warner Bros.’ The Real and CTD’s The Doctors averaged a 1.2, 1.2, 0.9, 0.9 and 0.9, respectively. However, Wendy improved 14% this season over last, the most of any talker, to a most-current 1.6 in households to rank sixth among talkers.

Tegna and Debmar-Mercury’s four-week test run of T.D. Jakes averaged a 0.8 rating/2 share over five telecasts in four metered markets after two weeks on the air. Compared to its 1.2/4 lead-in, Jakes was down 33%. Compared to its 1.1/3 year-ago time period average, the show declined 27%. Among women 25-54, Jakes dropped 50% from its 0.6/4 lead in to a 0.3/2 and weakened 40% from its 0.5/3 year-ago time-period average.

CTD’s Judge Judy led syndication for the ninth week in a row despite a 1% dip to a 6.6. For the year, Judy led syndication for the sixth year in a row with a 7.0 most current household average.

The rest of court was unchanged. CTD’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court, MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith all were flat at a 2.0, 1.7, 1.4, 1.3, 1.2 and 0.8, respectively.

Among magazines, CTD’s Inside Edition added 3% to a 3.0 to inch ahead of sister show Entertainment Tonight for the first time in two months. ET was preempted by pre-season football in some markets, including largest market New York, and eased 3% to a 2.9. For the full season, ET led the pack with a 3.3 most current household rating, compared to a 3.0 season average for Inside Edition.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ was unchanged at a 1.8. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood grew 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra jumped 8% to a seven-week high 1.3 CTD’s The Insider climbed 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Dish Nation was flat at a 1.0 for the fifth consecutive week, while Trifecta’s OK! TV remained at a 0.2 for the tenth week in a row.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud extended its game winning streak for the ninth week out of the past 11 with a 2% gain to a first-place 6.2. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune also saw a 2% uptick to a 5.9 and moved up to second place. CTD’s Jeopardy! softened 3% to a 5.7, falling back to third. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury's Celebrity Name Game both were flat at a 1.7 and 1.3, respectively.

MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 1.3 for the week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory maintained command of the off-net sitcoms with a 4% gain to a 5.2. Big Bang also led the sitcoms for the full season with a most current 5.8, down 6% from last year, compared to Modern Family’s second-season average 3.7, which was down 15%. For the week, Modern Family finished 6% higher at a 3.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 12% for the week to a 2.9. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 4% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly rallied 5% to a 2.2. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.9, tying Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which spiked 6% to a 1.9. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, Warner Bros.’ The Middle and Twentieth’s King of the Hill all were flat at a 1.8, 1.7 and 1.5, respectively.