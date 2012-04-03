Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Oz' Tops 'Dr. Phil' as March Madness Continues to Disrupt Syndies

In the wake of warm weather, March Madness and plenty of repeats,

most syndicated shows were down or flat in the week ended March 25 and several

shows fell to new season lows.

Sony's Dr.

Oz took over the

talk-show crown, climbing 8% to a 2.8 live-plus-same-day household ratings

average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Oz beat the

typical leader, CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil, which fell 4% to a new

season-low 2.5 after spending the week in repeats and facing frequent

preemptions due to coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Disney-ABC's Live!

with Kelly, also in repeats, fell to a new season low, declining 4%

to a 2.4. Warner Bros.' Ellen was

flat at a 2.3. NBCUniversal's Maury dropped 4% to a 2.2, but remained

the top talk show among young female demographics. CTD'sRachael Ray and The

Doctors each added 7%

to a 1.5. NBCU's Steve Wilkos was flat at a 1.2. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams added 10% to

a 1.1. Sony's Nate Berkus, which will end its run after

this season, declined to a new season low, dropping 10% to a 0.9.

Among the

newcomers, Warner Bros.' Anderson slipped 7% to a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury'sJeremy Kyle was

flat at a 0.6. Entertainment Studios' We the People advanced 25% -- or one-tenth of a

ratings point -- to a 0.5. In

late-night, CTD's new dating show,Excused, held firm at a 0.7.

CTD's

entertainment magazine, The Insider, was syndication's only show

that could boast double-digit growth for the week, focusing much of its

coverage on OWN's cancellation of Rosie O'Donnell's primetime talk show only

five months into its two-year, multimillion dollar contract with OWN. The

Insidergrew

13% from the prior week to a 1.7 in households and 14% among women 18-49.

CTD's leader, Entertainment

Tonight, was flat at a 3.7. CTD'sInside Edition, in second place, added 4%

to a 2.8 after falling to a new season low the prior week. Warner Bros.' TMZ dipped 5% to a 2.0. NBCU's Access

Hollywood eased 10%

to a 1.9 after being one of the few shows to gain in the previous week. Warner

Bros.' Extra, which faced many preemptions due

to basketball, held steady at a 1.6.

CTD's Wheel

of Fortune dipped

just 1% from the prior week to a 6.8 to lead all of syndication. CTD'sJeopardy!backtracked

2% to a 5.3. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud tacked on 4% to a 2.9. Disney-ABCs Who

Wants to be a Millionaire was

flat at a 2.4.

CTD's Judge

Judyimproved

3% to a 6.5 in households, and 7% among women 25-54 to a 3.0 to be the top

court show for 810th week in a row, or every week for the past 15 years.

CTD's Judge

Joe Brown was flat at

a 2.6. Warner Bros.' People's Court softened 5% to a 1.9. Twentieth's Judge

Alex was steady at a

1.6. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis stumbled 6% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Divorce Court was flat at a 1.4. CTD's Swift Justiceremained at its season-low 1.2.

Entertainment Studios' recently renewed America's Courtadded 11% to a 1.0.

Warner Bros.'

freshman Big Bang Theory continued to lead the off-net sitcoms, rebounding 2%

to a 6.7 after losing 11% in the prior week. Warner Bros.' veteran Two

and a Half Men remained

at a 5.8. Twentieth'sFamily Guy climbed 5% to a 4.0. Twentieth's How

I Met Your Mother dropped

3% to a 2.9. Sony's Seinfeldspiked 9% to a 2.5. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond, Twentieth'sKing of the Hill, Warner Bros.' Friends and NBCU's The

Office all were

unchanged at a 2.3, 2.2, 2.1 and 1.6, respectively.

Among the rookie off-nets, following Big Bang,

NBCU's 30 Rock was steady at a 1.3 in mostly late night

slots. Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in

Philadelphia was

flat at a 1.2, while Sony's â€˜Til Death rebounded 20% to 0.6.